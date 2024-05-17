Hollywood

'It Ends With Us' Trailer Review: Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Star In This Story Of Abuse And Heartbreak

Based on the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover, the trailer of 'It Ends with Us' is out now.

YouTube
Still from 'It Ends with Us' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Blake Lively is poised to redefine romance with her upcoming film ‘It Ends with Us.’ The trailer for the movie dropped on May 16, offering viewers a tantalizing peek into the heartbreak and intrigue that awaits her.

In the 2 minute and 32 second trailer, we meet Lily Bloom, who runs a flower shop and dreams of a having a perfect love story. She falls head over heels for Ryle Cincaid when he visits as a ‘customer’ at her shop. However, as the movie progresses as their relationship does, his short temper contrasts with his initial charm. Lily realizes their relationship is toxic and abusive, and despite Ryle’s half-hearted apologies for his anger, they lack compatibility and have no common ground. It becomes worse when Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, enters the picture. The film explores how the couple deals with their differences amidst misunderstandings, insecurities, and heartbreak.

Watch the trailer here:

So, the trailer starts off with a Taylor Swift track? That’s one way to catch attention! With its compelling storyline and complex characters, the trailer sets the stage for a heart-wrenching narrative that delves into the heavy themes and intricacies of love, relationships, and the challenges of finding true compatibility, or rather, ‘the one.’ The film looks to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for Lily and Ryle, and will keep audiences eager to uncover the fate of their tumultuous romance. In addition to this, the visuals are strong, and with Blake Lively starring, you know it’s going to get good. However, even though I have not read the book, I feel like a lot of things have already been revealed. But maybe, there’s more intrigue and drama lying ahead.

Adapted from the bestselling book of the same name written by Colleen Hoover, the film also stars Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar.

Directed by Justin Baldoni himself, and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, and Christy Hall, from a screenplay by Hall, ‘It Ends with Us’ is set to release on August 9 all across the world.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manhunt Launched For Ticketless Passenger Who Stabbed Railway Employee To Death Inside Train
  2. Tripura Forms State-Level Committee For Granting Citizenship Under CAA
  3. Delhi Car Showroom Firing: Shooter Killed In Encounter With Police
  4. Nepal Bans Indian Spice Brands Everest And MDH Over Safety Concerns
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Odisha Politics: BJP vs BJD, Modi vs Patnaik Showdown
Entertainment News
  1. Guneet Monga, Women In Film Los Angeles Launch Initiative To Back Women Filmmakers In India
  2. 'It Ends With Us' Trailer Review: Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Star In This Story Of Abuse And Heartbreak
  3. Priyanka Chopra Dishes Out A Piece Of Friday Advice: Trust The Process
  4. Chris Hemsworth On George Miller: 'Little Things Most Of Us Don’t Notice Speak Volumes To Him'
  5. Jessica Biel Calls Her Marriage To Justin Timberlake ‘A Work In Progress'
Sports News
  1. Xander Schauffele Sets Pace With Historic Round At PGA Championship
  2. Euro 2024: Deschamps Names France's Preliminary Squad- Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra And Jakub Vadlejch To Compete At Golden Spike In Ostrava
  4. Almeria 0-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Fermin Lopez At The Double In Easy Blaugrana Win
  5. IPL 2024: SRH Enter Playoffs After Match Against GT Called Off Due To Rain - In Pics
World News
  1. ICJ Genocide Case Hearing: South Africa Says This May Be Court's 'Last Chance' To Act; Israel To Respond Today
  2. ‘The Most Absurd Paradox’: Kim Jong-Un's Sister Denies North Korea Exporting Weapons to Russia
  3. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  4. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  5. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup