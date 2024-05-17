'It Ends With Us' Trailer Review: Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Star In This Story Of Abuse And Heartbreak

Blake Lively is poised to redefine romance with her upcoming film ‘It Ends with Us.’ The trailer for the movie dropped on May 16, offering viewers a tantalizing peek into the heartbreak and intrigue that awaits her.
In the 2 minute and 32 second trailer, we meet Lily Bloom, who runs a flower shop and dreams of a having a perfect love story. She falls head over heels for Ryle Cincaid when he visits as a ‘customer’ at her shop. However, as the movie progresses as their relationship does, his short temper contrasts with his initial charm. Lily realizes their relationship is toxic and abusive, and despite Ryle’s half-hearted apologies for his anger, they lack compatibility and have no common ground. It becomes worse when Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, enters the picture. The film explores how the couple deals with their differences amidst misunderstandings, insecurities, and heartbreak.
Watch the trailer here:
So, the trailer starts off with a Taylor Swift track? That’s one way to catch attention! With its compelling storyline and complex characters, the trailer sets the stage for a heart-wrenching narrative that delves into the heavy themes and intricacies of love, relationships, and the challenges of finding true compatibility, or rather, ‘the one.’ The film looks to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for Lily and Ryle, and will keep audiences eager to uncover the fate of their tumultuous romance. In addition to this, the visuals are strong, and with Blake Lively starring, you know it’s going to get good. However, even though I have not read the book, I feel like a lot of things have already been revealed. But maybe, there’s more intrigue and drama lying ahead.
Adapted from the bestselling book of the same name written by Colleen Hoover, the film also stars Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar.
Directed by Justin Baldoni himself, and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, and Christy Hall, from a screenplay by Hall, ‘It Ends with Us’ is set to release on August 9 all across the world.