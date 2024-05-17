'It Ends With Us' Trailer Review: Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Star In This Story Of Abuse And Heartbreak

So, the trailer starts off with a Taylor Swift track? That’s one way to catch attention! With its compelling storyline and complex characters, the trailer sets the stage for a heart-wrenching narrative that delves into the heavy themes and intricacies of love, relationships, and the challenges of finding true compatibility, or rather, ‘the one.’ The film looks to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for Lily and Ryle, and will keep audiences eager to uncover the fate of their tumultuous romance. In addition to this, the visuals are strong, and with Blake Lively starring, you know it’s going to get good. However, even though I have not read the book, I feel like a lot of things have already been revealed. But maybe, there’s more intrigue and drama lying ahead.