Marvel Studios is currently on a roll. The studio recently released ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ which is breaking records at the box office. Amidst this, they returned to the San Diego Comic-Con and like always, they had some good news up their sleeve. They announced that Robert Downey Jr. is all set to join Marvel once again, but not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom.
At the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced a new film – ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ To announce the film, they introduced Robert Downey Jr in a green cloak with the Dr Doom mask. As Robert took the stage, he said, “New mask, same task.” They also shared the first poster of this upcoming movie on their social media handles. The movie will release in May 2026, and it will be helmed by the Russo Brothers. Sharing this announcement, they wrote, “Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only in theaters May 2026.”
The post has fetched over a million likes. Fans are excited to see Robert return to Marvel as the villainous Victor Von Doom or Doctor Doom. Reacting to the announcement, one fan wrote, “THEY ARE CASTING WHO AS DOOM??????????” A second fan commented, “RDJ as Doom is probably the ballsiest move you guys have ever done.” A third fan mentioned, “Making RDJ Dr doom is ultimately the craziest and coolest thing that Marvel has done. They’ve turned Iron Man into an alternate villain, and I know RDJ is gonna cook this role up.”
This movie also marks the return of the Russo Brothers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.