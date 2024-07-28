At the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced a new film – ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ To announce the film, they introduced Robert Downey Jr in a green cloak with the Dr Doom mask. As Robert took the stage, he said, “New mask, same task.” They also shared the first poster of this upcoming movie on their social media handles. The movie will release in May 2026, and it will be helmed by the Russo Brothers. Sharing this announcement, they wrote, “Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only in theaters May 2026.”