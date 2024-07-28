Hollywood

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India

'Deadpool & Wolverine' has earned Rs 44 crore in India on day 2 of its release. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in lead roles roles.

‘Deadpool And Wolverine’
‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The much-awaited Marvel film – ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is now in theatres. The movie has received rave reviews from fans who love the franchise and from critics as well. The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman starrer was released in cinemas on Friday, July 26. On day 2 of its release, the movie has earned nearly Rs 44 crore.

As reported by Sacnilk.com, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ earned a total of Rs 21 crore on its opening day, with its earnings distributed across different languages as follows: Rs 10.9 crore from the English version, Rs 8.1 crore from the Hindi version, Rs 90 lakh from the Telugu version, and Rs 1.1 crore from the Tamil version.

On its second day, according to early estimates, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ grossed approximately Rs 22.50 crore across all languages in India. This brings the film’s total earnings in India to ₹43.50 crore so far. Additionally, the movie also achieved an overall English occupancy rate of 41.94% on Saturday.

Directed by Shawn Levy, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ follows ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018) and ‘Deadpool’ (2016). Based on Marvel Comics characters Deadpool and Wolverine, this film is the 34th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The screenplay has been written by Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Reynolds and Jackman reprise their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively. The movie follows the life of Deadpool after he is pulled out from his idyllic life by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). He teams up with Wolverine from a different universe to save the world. The movie also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in pivotal roles.

A still from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' - Facebook
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

