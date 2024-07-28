'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India

Reynolds and Jackman reprise their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively. The movie follows the life of Deadpool after he is pulled out from his idyllic life by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). He teams up with Wolverine from a different universe to save the world. The movie also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in pivotal roles.