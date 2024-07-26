After much anticipation, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has now been released in theatres all across the globe. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2024. After the first day first show, audience reviews have started pouring in on social media platforms. Fans are loving this movie and are gushing about how this was the most entertaining Marvel film that they have seen in a while.
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set six years after ‘Deadpool 2.’ Wade Wilson aka Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) is seen living a quiet life. But the Time Variance Authority pulls him out of this idyllic life and sends him on a mission with Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman) from another universe. The movie revolves around how these two superheroes save the world in their classic styles. In case you are planning to catch the movie in theatres this weekend, here’s what the audience is saying about ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
A user named Neo Game Spark wrote, “Just got out from #DeadpoolAndWolverine. As someone who keeps a close eye on movie production, I don’t know HOW they managed to pull off half the stuff in this movie without it leaking. Best Deadpool movie to date and the most crowd-pleasing Marvel film since ‘Endgame’.”
A user said, “We waited 20 years to see Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s costume & every minute is WORTH IT! My theatre went ENDGAME LEVEL NUTS. Marvel Studios has MOVIE OF THE YEAR on their hands again. BEST MULTIVERSE STORY since Spider-Man: No Way Home. LET’S F***** GO!”
Another user wrote, “#DeadpoolAndWolverine is simply a blast. As a massive Deadpool and Wolverine fan, these two characters were born to share the theatrical screen, and they absolutely delivered. Tons of laughs. Violent action. Fan servicing cameos. Left the theater with a BIG smile.”
A third user commented, “#DeadpoolAndWolverine was everything I could have asked for in a Deadpool movie: I’ve never laughed harder at an MCU film. Marvel fans, you do NOT want to miss this one in theaters. Marvel Studios has a winner on its hands and my new favorite MCU movie ever. Thank you!!!”
A fourth user mentioned, “Emma Corrin has one of the best performances in #DeadpoolAndWolverine. That’s all to do with her, not the script. I actually think the script underserves her, but she managed to salvage the role and make it better than what was given to her on the page.”
A user named Lyra Hale said, “Just watched #DeadpoolAndWolverine and it was Marvel's f*cking love letter to comics and the characters in it, from start to finish! HAD AN ABSOLUTE BLAST!!! Trust me, go in blind. DON'T SPOIL YOURSELF. The trailer gave us nothing.”
A user talked about the cameos and said, “The cameos in this movie oh multiverse of madness you are NOTHING!”
A user named Phil Roberts wrote, “Marvel is back! #DeadpoolAndWolverine is EVERYTHING. Shawn Levy has crafted the ultimate love letter to the FOX universe and delivered a jaw-dropping magnum opus of action, fan service, comedy, and Marvel gold. Hugh Jackman is on fire. Pure unadulterated brilliance.”
Trade experts have speculated that ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will break records at the box office since it is the only Marvel film to be released this year.