The news of this feat was shared by the Guinness World Records. The organization shared a picture of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds posing with the certificate. The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer which was aired at the Super Bowl LVIII fetched 365 million views globally across all platforms between February 11-12. Reacting to this win, Reynolds exclaimed, “What? One million for every day of the year, that’s so awesome!” Reynolds was seen in a dark green shirt that he had paired with beige pants, while Jackman was seen in a green polo t-shirt that he had paired with black pants. They were also presented with a desk statue that featured Deadpool and Wolverine.