The much-anticipated ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is all set to release in theatres on Friday, July 26. Ahead of the release of the film, this Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds starrer has already broken a Guinness World Record. The trailer of this Marvel film has broken the record to become the most watched trailers in 24 hours.
The news of this feat was shared by the Guinness World Records. The organization shared a picture of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds posing with the certificate. The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer which was aired at the Super Bowl LVIII fetched 365 million views globally across all platforms between February 11-12. Reacting to this win, Reynolds exclaimed, “What? One million for every day of the year, that’s so awesome!” Reynolds was seen in a dark green shirt that he had paired with beige pants, while Jackman was seen in a green polo t-shirt that he had paired with black pants. They were also presented with a desk statue that featured Deadpool and Wolverine.
The post has fetched over 12.6K views on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans of the actors and the franchise took to the comments to pour their love. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “THE FUNKO POP AS AN AWARD!!” A second fan wrote, “Bruh was this coincidence?” A third fan commented, “What about the Guinness World Record for playing a Marvel character for the longest time?”
The buzz around ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is at an all-time high. Marvel fans have pinned their hopes on this Shawn Levy directorial to revive the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Trade analysts have speculated that the film will have a grand opening and it will rake in big bucks at the box office globally.