Britain's ugliest dog, Peggy, graced the red carpet with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ahead of the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Peggy the ‘pugese’, a pug and Chinese crested cross, is making her film debut as "Dogpool" in the highly anticipated movie alongside Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman. The event took place at the Eventim Apollo in London on Thursday, where Peggy was photographed with the actors, dressed in her superhero costume.
In a special tribute to the film, HMV has temporarily replaced its traditional dog-and-gramophone logo with one featuring Peggy at its flagship store on Oxford Street. This makeover is part of a series of in-store events celebrating the movie's UK release on July 26.
Peggy is a loving pet of Holly Middleton from Leven in East Yorkshire, who adopted her at six months old and later entered her in the UK's ugliest dog contest. Despite her unusual appearance, Middleton describes Peggy as "beautiful both inside and out."
Peggy's win caught the eye of Ryan Reynolds, who felt she embodied Deadpool's alter ego, Wade Wilson. What started as a minor role for Peggy in the film grew into a significant part, Reynolds told Empire Magazine in May.
HMV's Oxford Street store received its new look ahead of the movie's release, with a spokesperson stating: "HMV's famous canine icon was given a new superhero look as part of in-store events taking place on Friday, July 12."