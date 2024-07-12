Despite the denials and legal actions, the William-Rose affair rumors have persisted, periodically resurfacing and capturing public attention. A new investigation revealed that at least 21 articles hinting at an alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury have been deleted from UK media outlets.
The comprehensive report by Vulture’s Ellie Hall has reignited speculation that the British royal family may be making newspapers to suppress unflattering rumors about Prince William and Hanbury. Hall's investigation highlights the inefficacy of the cleanup. He says,
“Broken links to these vanished stories still exist in each publication’s royal coverage from this timeframe and, in many cases, on these outlets’ official social-media accounts.”
Only one media outlet, The Guardian, responded to Hall's request for comment, stating they had independently decided to modify their story.
The affair rumors resurfaced earlier this year when Catherine, the Princess of Wales, temporarily withdrew from public appearances, leading to unfounded claims that her marriage to Prince William was in jeopardy. Catherine later revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer, dispelling the rumors, but not before Stephen Colbert referenced the alleged affair in a March 12 monologue on "The Late Show."
Colbert humorously commented on the situation, mentioning that internet sleuths linked Catherine’s absence to an alleged affair involving Prince William. He also joked about Rose Hanbury’s married name Cholmondeley, and her husband’s name, David Rocksavage , saying, ““sounding less like a British noble and more like a musician from The Flintstones.”
The Vulture article also documents the increasingly positive media portrayal of Rose Hanbury, emphasizing her friendship with Catherine. Legal representatives for both the royal family and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley have firmly denied the rumors.
A report in The Daily Beast, cited by Hall, highlighted that the palace had issued legal warnings against publishing details of the alleged affair, citing privacy concerns under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
Rose Hanbury has long-standing connections with the royal family. Her maternal grandmother was a bridesmaid for Queen Elizabeth II, and in 2019, she became a noblewoman after marrying David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Rumors were further fueled by the fact that William and Kate were neighbors with the Cholmondeleys before moving to Windsor Castle.
The legal protection of an individual's "private and family life" under the European Convention on Human Rights, which can only be interfered with in certain circumstances, has been a central argument against the publication of these rumors.