Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day

With training camp and the football season approaching, Kelce's spending should decrease. Swift will head to Canada in mid-November and early December for more shows, allowing Kelce to stay home and give his credit cards a break. The only concern is Swift's thoughts about marriage, according to Life & Style. If Kelce is serious, he'll need to save up two months' salary for an engagement ring. If he's lucky, her parents might follow tradition and offer to pay for the wedding.