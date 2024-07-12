United States

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance comes with a luxurious price tag, reportedly costing $100,000 a day. From private jets to extravagant meals, here's a look into their lavish love story.

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce on stage at the Eras Tour London Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for almost a year, and their whirlwind romance shows no signs of slowing down. However, it probably should (not really), as their courtship is reportedly costing them a staggering $100,000 a day, according to Life & Style Magazine.

To put this into perspective, the couple spends more in a single day than what the average American two-income household earns in an entire year. While this might seem extreme at first glance, a closer look reveals it to be slightly less outrageous, though it still raises eyebrows.

The private jets alone are costing a fortune as Kelce and Swift travel abroad for the Eras Tour. Adding to the expense, Swift is reportedly stocking them with "Joe’s Kansas City Barbeque, seafood Alfredo, and Coca-Cola."

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce At The Lake Como - @DaOtterside/ X
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Be Engaged Soon? Here's Everything We Know

BY Outlook International Desk

Swift and Kelce are also reportedly sharing 20 bodyguards, each earning $1,000 a day. Kelce is spending thousands daily on flowers for her dressing room. Thankfully, she performs only three or four nights a week, or the costs could skyrocket further.

It’s been a year since Kelce first attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead on July 8, where he initially failed to meet her. According to a detailed timeline on Billboard, Kelce began addressing rumors about their relationship in mid-September, and Swift attended her first game on September 24. This means the couple has been dating for at least nine months, roughly 270 days.

At $100,000 a day, their spending has totaled over $27 million so far. The ray of light is, according to Life & Style, "they don't even think about the money they're spending."

Travis Kelce Reveals How Much The Super Bowl Suite Cost - Getty Images
Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!

BY Outlook International Desk

This is understandable, considering Kelce makes an average of $17 million a year. He'd likely be anxious if he realized how many Crown Royal live reads he'll need to do to cover these expenses. No wonder he's started performing with her since backup dancers get paid and travel for free, which must be a relief when he might owe money to every florist from Kansas City to London.

With training camp and the football season approaching, Kelce's spending should decrease. Swift will head to Canada in mid-November and early December for more shows, allowing Kelce to stay home and give his credit cards a break. The only concern is Swift's thoughts about marriage, according to Life & Style. If Kelce is serious, he'll need to save up two months' salary for an engagement ring. If he's lucky, her parents might follow tradition and offer to pay for the wedding.

Taylor Swift Sings A Travis Kelce Surprise-Song Mashup During Night 3 Of The Eras Tour In Amsterdam - X
Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Highlights: England Women Beat New Zealand By Six Wickets; Seal The Series
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  2. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
  3. Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Sign Greek Striker Nikolaos Karelis
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  5. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  2. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  3. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  4. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  5. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
World News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  4. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  5. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18