Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for almost a year, and their whirlwind romance shows no signs of slowing down. However, it probably should (not really), as their courtship is reportedly costing them a staggering $100,000 a day, according to Life & Style Magazine.
To put this into perspective, the couple spends more in a single day than what the average American two-income household earns in an entire year. While this might seem extreme at first glance, a closer look reveals it to be slightly less outrageous, though it still raises eyebrows.
The private jets alone are costing a fortune as Kelce and Swift travel abroad for the Eras Tour. Adding to the expense, Swift is reportedly stocking them with "Joe’s Kansas City Barbeque, seafood Alfredo, and Coca-Cola."
Swift and Kelce are also reportedly sharing 20 bodyguards, each earning $1,000 a day. Kelce is spending thousands daily on flowers for her dressing room. Thankfully, she performs only three or four nights a week, or the costs could skyrocket further.
It’s been a year since Kelce first attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead on July 8, where he initially failed to meet her. According to a detailed timeline on Billboard, Kelce began addressing rumors about their relationship in mid-September, and Swift attended her first game on September 24. This means the couple has been dating for at least nine months, roughly 270 days.
At $100,000 a day, their spending has totaled over $27 million so far. The ray of light is, according to Life & Style, "they don't even think about the money they're spending."
This is understandable, considering Kelce makes an average of $17 million a year. He'd likely be anxious if he realized how many Crown Royal live reads he'll need to do to cover these expenses. No wonder he's started performing with her since backup dancers get paid and travel for free, which must be a relief when he might owe money to every florist from Kansas City to London.
With training camp and the football season approaching, Kelce's spending should decrease. Swift will head to Canada in mid-November and early December for more shows, allowing Kelce to stay home and give his credit cards a break. The only concern is Swift's thoughts about marriage, according to Life & Style. If Kelce is serious, he'll need to save up two months' salary for an engagement ring. If he's lucky, her parents might follow tradition and offer to pay for the wedding.