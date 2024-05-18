Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Be Engaged Soon? Here's Everything We Know

There's growing excitement around the possibility of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged. According to a source from ET, speculation is mounting that a proposal could happen soon. YES, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be getting married soon!
The insider reveals, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."
In the meantime, Taylor Swift's close friend Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are reportedly cherishing their blossoming romance, relishing every moment spent together. According to the same source, "Gigi and Bradley are also excited about their relationship and enjoying this moment and all their time together."
Taylor and Gigi, longtime close friends, are now both immersed in the joys of love with their respective partners. The source elaborates, "Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other."
Travis and Bradley, renowned for their relaxed and composed demeanor, have forged a solid connection through their mutual interests. "They have a lot of the same interests and have a nice bond, which Taylor and Gigi are so happy about," the source added.
The friendships within these couples have brought an additional layer of depth to Taylor and Gigi's already tight-knit bond. "Taylor and Gigi have always been extremely close, but being in love simultaneously and having these similar and shared experiences has been so much fun for them," the source reveals.
The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end commented on his recent attendance at Taylor's Eras Tour show in Paris, France, last Sunday, where he was seen dancing in a private suite alongside Bradley and Gigi.
"I got to see Gigi and Bradley," Travis said about the night on Wednesday's episode of New Heights.
"Bradley Cooper, man," he specified. "B.C., Big Coop. We were all in the suite having a blast. They're amazing."
Travis' brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, asked if the Hangover actor discussed the Eagles during the concert. The director, a Philadelphia native, is a big fan of the NFL team.
"Of course, Bradley Cooper's a huge Eagles fan," Travis responded.
Regarding Taylor's latest performance, Travis sweetly described it as "an all-around lovely night."
Kelce's trip to Paris marks his fifth attendance at Taylor's Eras shows. His journey began with her concert in Kansas City last summer, followed by travels to Argentina, Australia, and Singapore.
"I don't know if they're just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are," he exclaimed on Wednesday. "It was electric."