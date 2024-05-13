Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce was among the attendees at the fourth night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in La Défense Arena, singer's final show in the City of Light, Paris. Alongside actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid, Kelce enjoyed the concert from a box seat with his friend Ross Travis, marking his fifth appearance at the tour since going public with his relationship last year.
His tour journey began in Buenos Aires, Argentina, followed by stops in Sydney, Australia, and two nights in Singapore. Notably, Swift has customized the lyrics of her song "Karma" each time Kelce has shown his support from the sidelines. This show was no different, as the tight end received a sweet shoutout during the song!
Kelce had not experienced the new set list firsthand since Swift introduced her 11th era, "The Tortured Poets Department." The singer-songwriter revealed that she had been crafting these changes for 8-9 months, starting last fall.
Hadid, a longtime member of Swift's squad, has been romantically involved with Cooper for several months now.
Everything 'Travis' On The 87th Eras Tour
Swifties have eagerly awaited the presence of Travis Kelce on the tour. True to form, Kelce has selected a special date to join Swift on her tour.
Kelce made his way to Paris on Sunday, prior to Swift's performance at La Défense Arena that evening. Observant fans caught sight of him on an upper concourse, noting an intriguing connection between Kelce and his partner's fourth and final Parisian show.
Swift's last performance in the French capital marks the 87th concert on her extensive "Eras Tour." Whether Kelce, who dons jersey number 87 for the Chiefs, was aware of this coincidence or not, it adds a sweet touch to his attendance on this particular date.
Swift debuted her new '1989' era outfit for her 87th concert in the color of Kansas City Chiefs- Red and Yellow!
She was also seen blowing a kiss to her tight-end boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Later in the show, Taylor Swift performed her new song about Travis Kelce- 'So High School'- for the first time in front of him! It was a moment that had kept all the Swifties on their toes.
Videos of her performance and Kelce's reaction to the song started circulating on social media, amongst all other.
Before singing the surprise songs, Taylor said what every Swiftie had been thinking.
"Can you believe this is our 87th show?"
The surprise songs for night 4 in Paris were 'The Alchemy x Treacherous' and 'Begin Again x Paris.'
Other celebrities seen among the audience were Grey's Anatomy actor Jessica Capshaw and singer Christina Milian. Swift's next destination is Stockholm, Sweden, as she proceeds with the European leg of her tour.