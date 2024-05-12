The internet buzzed with talk of Sabrina Carpenter following the circulation of pictures from her recent birthday celebration on social media. As she marked her 25th birthday on May 11, 2024, the cake sported something totally unexpected: a Leonardo DiCaprio meme! His face was displayed alongside a message: "Nooo, don't turn 25 you're too sexy aha."
Sabrina Carpenter's birthday cake, adorned with 25 candles and featuring the meme at its center, quickly spread across social media platforms. Fans flocked to comment sections, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), to share their thoughts:
"Sabrina Carpenter is so unserious and I love it."
"He definitely tried to get with Sabrina Carpenter."
Amidst ongoing trends like the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud, one user joked, "Should've been a half-and-half cake with Drake on the other side."
This playful jab at the American actor humorously referenced his past tendency not to date women under the age of 25. This tendency has raised questions about his past relationships, with some criticizing his preferences for potentially objectifying women.
Carpenter's decision to include a humorous nod to DiCaprio's dating habits into her birthday festivities not only made the occasion funnier, it also demonstrated her mastery at weaving in pop culture references into anything!
For her 25th birthday celebration, Sabrina Carpenter delighted her followers with a charming Instagram post showcasing her journey from childhood to adulthood, evoking nostalgia and highlighting her evolution into the accomplished artist she is today.
Carpenter also shared a snapshot on her Instagram stories, featuring another cake adorned with the playful inscription:
"Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!"
This line references her song "Espresso," with its lyrics, "Is it that sweet? I guess so!"
Over the weekend, Barry Keoghan was there to celebrate alongside Sabrina.
Carpenter is currently experiencing a career-high, with recent hits like "Nonsense," "Feather," and "Espresso." She's also set to appear as the musical guest on SNL next weekend alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.