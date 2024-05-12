United States

'...She's Not On Our Calendar': Law Roach Calls Out Big Five Luxury Brands Who Rejected To Dress Zendaya

Renowned stylist Law Roach reveals Zendaya's early struggles with major fashion houses, who initially refused to dress her. Despite their rejections, Zendaya remained true to herself, never wearing designs from the 'big five' on red carpets.

Zendaya
Renowned stylist Law Roach disclosed fascinating insights into his long-standing collaboration with actress Zendaya, shedding light on her journey through the fashion industry and their distinctive working relationship. In a recent appearance on The Cutting Room Floor podcast, Roach recounted their experiences, highlighting Zendaya's resilience and their shared creative synergy.

Roach, acclaimed for his impeccable taste and distinct styling, reminisced about Zendaya's early days in the industry, revealing that major fashion houses initially hesitated to dress her. Despite his efforts to secure outfits from the "big five" fashion houses – Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci, and Valentino – they consistently rebuffed his requests, citing Zendaya's perceived lack of experience.

"I would write to the big five, and they would all say no," Roach recounted, emphasizing their dismissive responses. "She's too green. She's not on our calendar," they would retort, prompting Roach to steer clear of these labels. Despite their initial reluctance, Roach proudly asserted that Zendaya had never adorned any of these designers' creations in public or on the red carpet.

"By the time she got to American Vogue, she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn't," Roach affirmed, underscoring Zendaya's unwavering dedication to authenticity.

While Zendaya has occasionally sported pieces from the big five in editorial shoots, Roach clarified that she has never showcased their designs at public events or on red carpets. Even as Zendaya's star ascended, her commitment to remaining true to herself and her values remained steadfast, Roach noted.

"When I said, 'If you say no, it'll be a no forever,' that rang true for a long, long time," Roach reflected, emphasizing the enduring nature of their journey.

Despite Roach's recent announcement of retirement from celebrity styling, his partnership with Zendaya endures, characterized by mutual admiration and creative harmony. Describing themselves as "fashion soul mates," Roach lauded Zendaya's innate sense of style and their shared vision for their projects.

"We also refer to our relationship as 'big ideas, small details,'" Roach remarked, highlighting their complementary approaches to fashion. While Roach often arrives with grandiose concepts, Zendaya's preference for simplicity and authenticity tempers his extravagant ideas, resulting in a harmonious collaboration.

"It's like, I write the script, and she does the rewrites," Roach quipped, illustrating their dynamic partnership. Despite occasional disagreements, Roach acknowledged Zendaya's leadership and respected her authority, underscoring the mutual trust and admiration that define their professional bond.

