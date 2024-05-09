Hollywood

Cardi B Finally Responds To Backlash After Referring Her Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'

Cardi B said she “forgot to pronounce” the designer’s name because it was “a little bit complicated''.

Instagram
Cardi B Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rap sensation, Cardi B, recently turned heads with her outfit at Met Gala 2024. She left no stone unturned to look the best at the world's biggest fashion extravaganza. However, she faced a severe backlash for her comment on her designer, Sensen Lii. As per TMZ, Cardi B's red carpet interview with Vogue, sparked controversy and criticism, for addressing her designer as 'Asian' instead of taking his name. She has now defended her remark. Read on to know what she has said.

In an interview with Vogue, while speaking about the designer (who is of Chinese descent) of her gorgeous black gown, she mentioned the designer's ethnicity, saying, "Asian and everything." This irked a section of people who called her remark ''insensitive''.

This not only didn’t go down well with netizens but also with Vogue’s former managing director Gilbert Cheah, who called out the 'I Like It' singer for her remark. Cheah, who is Peranakan (mixed Chinese and Malay/Indonesian heritage) wrote on Instagram, “For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii who’s Chinese. The gown took two months to make. I personally think it’s boring and not even on theme but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he’s ‘Asian'''.

Cardi B, taking to her Instagram Story explained the reason behind not taking the name of the designer. She wrote, “First and first, when I was on the red carpet, I was very scared,” and added, “The dress was supposed to be on a little podium, and I’ve been practicing how to pose on the podium. But on the carpet, I wasn’t allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things in my mind, and I was being rushed to the front of the line.”

Cardi B
Cardi B | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
info_icon

The 31-year-old further said that she “forgot to pronounce” the designer’s name because it was “a little bit complicated''. She added, “I was like, ‘Damn.’ How do I pronounce his name? My mind was just racing. I didn’t want to be offensive. I said ‘Asian designer’ because I knew the designer was Asian, but I wasn’t sure what nationality the designer was''.

On the trolls, she received, Cardi said, “You’re trying to offend me, but you’re actually offending the people behind the scenes.” She later thanked her designer on yet another Instagram Story as she wrote, “I have to give another thank you to Windowsen by Sensen Lii!!! I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember''.

