Cardi B Finally Responds To Backlash After Referring Her Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'

This not only didn’t go down well with netizens but also with Vogue’s former managing director Gilbert Cheah, who called out the 'I Like It' singer for her remark. Cheah, who is Peranakan (mixed Chinese and Malay/Indonesian heritage) wrote on Instagram, “For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii who’s Chinese. The gown took two months to make. I personally think it’s boring and not even on theme but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he’s ‘Asian'''.