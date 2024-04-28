Art & Entertainment

Zendaya Says She May Release New Music 'One Day'

When the time is "right", "Euphoria" star Zendaya says she might release new songs one day.

Zendaya
The actor had released her debut self-titled album in 2013, which featured her hit single "Replay". In recent years, she has prioritised her acting career over music.

Zendaya, who appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to promote her latest release the sports romance film "Challengers", was asked about her music career by the host.

“I love music, and it’s something that’s been special to me. I think being in the music industry, maybe it didn’t kill the joy of music, but it’s when you put music and business together. Sometimes it doesn't feel so good.

“You know, I think it was the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something. Don’t get crazy! We’ll see, but maybe one day,” Zendaya told host and actor-singer Jennifer Hudson.

While she hasn't released any of her own music in the past several years, she has collaborated with other artists such as rapper-producer Labrinth, who scored the first two seasons of her hit show "Euphoria".

