Met Gala 2024: Indian Fashion Entrepreneur Mona Patel Makes Her Debut In A Stunning Mechanical Gown Styled By Law Roach

The ‘mystery woman’ at the 2024 Met Gala has been revealed. While many personalities hailing from India graced the red carpet of the high-profile event in New York, including Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla, no one made quite the impression as entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel did.
The fashion entrepreneur made a bold statement at the biggest night of fashion, commanding attention in a mesmerizing gown, which was styled by renowned stylist Law Roach. Designed by the visionary Iris Van Herpen, the stunning custom creation perfectly echoed the evening’s theme, ‘The Garden of Time.’ Beyond its intricate butterfly sleeves, the gown’s true marvel lay in its mechanics. As she gracefully walked down the red carpet, the butterflies came to life, fluttering, creating a hypnotic effect.
Fans were also treated to the behind-the-scenes-making of her attire. Have a look:
To craft this extraordinary gown – already deemed by many as the ‘best outfit’ – Patel and Law Roach embarked on a creative journey to India in March. Collaborating with Van Herpen at a factory in Mumbai, they brought life to their creation, ensuring every detail was meticulously executed.
Back in March, in a conversation with Vogue India, the philanthropist said of her appearance at the Met Gala, “I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice.” As a distinguished Forbes Next 1000 honouree, she secured a coveted invitation to the illustrious gala, which serves as a testament to her growing influence.
So, who is Mona Patel? Hailing from Vadodara, Gujarat, she moved to the US in pursuit of her entrepreneurial dreams at a young age. Over time, she ascended to become one of the industry’s preeminent figures, fostering a million-dollar realm across diverse ventures. Vogue encapsulates her essence stating, “But at its core lies Patel’s brainchild, Couture For Cause, a non-profit that beautifully weaves together her love for fashion and philanthropy, supporting causes that truly matter.”
As for this year’s Met Gala theme, ‘The Garden of Time’ draws its essence from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same title, which harmoniously intertwines with the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’