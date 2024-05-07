Met Gala 2024: Indian Fashion Entrepreneur Mona Patel Makes Her Debut In A Stunning Mechanical Gown Styled By Law Roach

Back in March, in a conversation with Vogue India, the philanthropist said of her appearance at the Met Gala, “I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice.” As a distinguished Forbes Next 1000 honouree, she secured a coveted invitation to the illustrious gala, which serves as a testament to her growing influence.