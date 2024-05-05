Fashion’s most coveted event, the Met Gala, is set to kick off on May 6. Fashion enthusiasts from all across the globe are eyeing the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. Touted as fashion’s biggest night, the fundraising event is attended by some of the most influential figures in fashion, film, television, music, theater, business, sports, social media, and politics. The event is organized on the first Monday of May every year. Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt have also graced the event in the past. As the world waits with bated breath, here’s all that you need to know about Met Gala 2024.