Fashion’s most coveted event, the Met Gala, is set to kick off on May 6. Fashion enthusiasts from all across the globe are eyeing the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. Touted as fashion’s biggest night, the fundraising event is attended by some of the most influential figures in fashion, film, television, music, theater, business, sports, social media, and politics. The event is organized on the first Monday of May every year. Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt have also graced the event in the past. As the world waits with bated breath, here’s all that you need to know about Met Gala 2024.
1. What is the theme of Met Gala 2024?
The 2024 Met Gala is set to showcase the Costume Institute's latest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the theme "The Garden of Time." Featuring approximately 250 rare fashion pieces that have been sourced from the vast collection, the exhibit spans over four centuries. Among the showcased designs are creations by iconic names like Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy. Notably, some garments deemed too delicate for wear, like a Charles Frederick Worth ball gown dating back to 1877 which will be brought to life through new-age innovations.
2. What is the dress code for Met Gala 2024?
The dress code for Met Gala 2024 is "The Garden of Time”. The theme has been drawn from J.G. Ballard's short story which was written in 1962. With this open-ended theme, attendees are encouraged to interpret it in a multitude of creative ways. Fashion experts have predicted a plethora of floral and botanical-inspired ensembles to feature on the red carpet.
3. Who attends the Met Gala?
The Met Gala is a strictly invite-only event. However, some tickets are also sold for as high as $50,000. The guest list remains a closely guarded secret until the evening before the event. Some of the biggest names in the industry regularly grace the red carpet. With around 450 attendees each year, the event features a mix of people from diverse industries.
4. Who will be hosting the Met Gala 2024?
5. What unfolds at the Met Gala?
The answer to this question is unknown. Attendees are required to adhere to strict rules such as a no-phone policy. However, exclusive glimpses from inside the event show the exquisite table settings, menu, and décor. Ideally, the event involves some performances by famed artists, a walk through the exhibition, and a formal dinner.