Deepika Padukone To Miss MET Gala 2024 Due To Pregnancy And ‘Singham 3’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Schedules?

For three consecutive years, Deepika Padukone made heads turn at the prestigious MET Gala red carpet, and has left everyone impressed with her impeccable style and sartorial picks. Known for her work in Indian and Hollywood films, the actress has been making her presence felt at major global events.
In 2017, Deepika made her MET Gala debut and looked lovely in a sleek slip gown by Tommy Hilfiger, as she kicked off her journey as India's global ambassador at the renowned fashion fundraiser gala. In the following years, her fans saw her adorning extravagant ensembles, including a red creation by designer Prabal Gurung in 2018 and the subsequent custom pink lurex Jacquard gown embellished with 400 three-dimensional embroidered pieces by Zac Posen in 2019.
Albeit, fans anticipating Deepika's appearance at this year's MET Gala will be disheartened as the actress might miss the event as she has given the dates to her projects. As per the sources close to the development, Deepika is currently busy with the shoot of ‘Singham 3’ and the launch of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which is expected to be in May. Not to miss, the actress is also expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh while she’s busy fulfilling her work commitments.
A source informed us, "Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the MET Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year’s MET Gala, especially considering she is India’s biggest global brand ambassador. However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for 'Singham 3' which is slated to release later this year along with 'Kalki 2898 AD' which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year’s MET Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year's event."
However, a confirmation from Deepika or her team is still awaited.