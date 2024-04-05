Deepika Padukone To Miss MET Gala 2024 Due To Pregnancy And ‘Singham 3’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Schedules?

A source informed us, "Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the MET Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year’s MET Gala, especially considering she is India’s biggest global brand ambassador. However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for 'Singham 3' which is slated to release later this year along with 'Kalki 2898 AD' which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year’s MET Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year's event."