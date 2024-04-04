Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' Dance Gets Featured On The Academy's Official Page; Ranveer Singh Reacts

In the early hours of Thursday, April 4, the prestigious Academy posted a snippet that got fans of Deepika Padukone filled with pride and joy.
The Academy’s official Instagram page shared a part of the music video of the superstar’s song ‘Deewani Mastani’ from the highly-acclaimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial ‘Bajirao Mastani.’ Beautifully sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the video also featured Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The clip of the actress gracefully dancing to the song quickly went viral, with fans expressing gratitude to the Oscars for acknowledging Hindi cinema.
Fans were quick to storm the comments section, expressing their happiness. One user wrote, “ABOUT TIME THE ACADEMY RECOGNISED THIS CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE.” Another one said, “The beauty of deepika in this song, I don’t think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her, this will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Hindi Cinema!!!” One more stated, “Thank you for recognising the most beautifully shot song of all time.”
Another chimed in, “The song released in 2015, almost a decade ago, and I haven’t come across a more majestic piece since then. Deewani Mastani truly defines the world grandeur, and when it comes to Shreya Ghoshal, there’s no else who could have done justice to this song. It’s a true masterpiece, a prime example of what we call art.”
But, all of it is incomplete if the actress’ biggest supporter, her husband, Ranveer Singh, doesn’t comment on it. The actor, who portrayed Peshwa Bajirao in the same movie, responded to the post, commenting “Mesmeric.” The actress also reposted the reel on her Instagram stories.
In case you were not aware, last year, at the 95th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Padukone captivated audiences in a stunning black gown as she took on the role of a presenter and introduced the performance of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR,’ which was a huge moment of pride for all Indians.