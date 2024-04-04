Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' Dance Gets Featured On The Academy's Official Page; Ranveer Singh Reacts

Fans were quick to storm the comments section, expressing their happiness. One user wrote, “ABOUT TIME THE ACADEMY RECOGNISED THIS CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE.” Another one said, “The beauty of deepika in this song, I don’t think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her, this will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Hindi Cinema!!!” One more stated, “Thank you for recognising the most beautifully shot song of all time.”