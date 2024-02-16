Met Gala 2024: 4 Superstar Co-Chairs Announced Along With 'The Garden Of Time' Theme

The highly-anticipated ‘Oscars of Fashion’ – the Met Gala – is on the horizon. Every year, audiences are eager to see what their favourite stars would wear to match the theme of the night. For this year, superstars Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth have been announced as co-chairs, adding excitement to the New York social calendar.
These four global icons will join Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in hosting the Gala on May 6, which marks the opening of the yearly exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. The 2024 Gala would be Hemsworth’s second year as a co-host. Additionally, it will be Zendaya’s fifth appearance, Bad Bunny’s third, and Jennifer Lopez’s 13th.
Vogue unveiled the theme for the 2024 Met Gala in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 15. The post features a playful video showcasing text messages exchanged between the co-chairs. Check it out here:
For those not fully versed, the Met Gala, also recognized as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual charitable event that aims to generate funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Held in New York once a year during the spring season, it is renowned for attracting A-list celebrities in attires thoroughly crafted by the world’s most influential designers.
As revealed by the Instagram post above, the biggest night of fashion will have a dress code – ‘The Garden of Time.’ This theme has drawn inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name penned by English writer J.G. Ballard, which revolves around the transient quality of beauty.
The theme is similar to the exhibit ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ which will highlight beautiful pieces from the Costume Institute’s diverse collection, “visually united by iconography related to nature.” This exhibit will be open to the public from May 10 to September 2 of this year, and will featuring around 250 items, including clothing and accessories from the Met’s archives. The collection spans 400 years and includes designs from renowned brands like Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and others. Back in November 2023, Vogue had revealed that the theme will showcase both, new “masterpieces of fashion” as well as ones that are so old that they can never be worn again.
Alongside the four stars, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi will serve as the honorary co-chair and joining him is LOEWE’s creative director Jonathan Anderson.
The anticipation to see what and who these A-list celebs will wear has soared higher than ever. But in typical Met Gala style, we will have to wait until the first Monday of May to find out!