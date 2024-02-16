Met Gala 2024: 4 Superstar Co-Chairs Announced Along With 'The Garden Of Time' Theme

The theme is similar to the exhibit ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ which will highlight beautiful pieces from the Costume Institute’s diverse collection, “visually united by iconography related to nature.” This exhibit will be open to the public from May 10 to September 2 of this year, and will featuring around 250 items, including clothing and accessories from the Met’s archives. The collection spans 400 years and includes designs from renowned brands like Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and others. Back in November 2023, Vogue had revealed that the theme will showcase both, new “masterpieces of fashion” as well as ones that are so old that they can never be worn again.