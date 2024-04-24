The actor also talked about how her stylist, Law Roach, understands her style as they have been working together since she was 14. She continued, “It's fun in the sense that I like to look at fashion as creativity. Even in press tours, it's a way to continue the creativity from the film…I like to just create characters because ultimately sometimes, doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward and I'm more of a shy, introverted person, so I get to create these characters. 'I'm this woman today who wears a green suit.' You get to embody this character for a day and clothes can do that for you.”