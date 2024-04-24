As the date of the Met Gala 2024 draws closer, fashion enthusiasts have turned their heads to this upcoming coveted event. It was announced that Zendaya will be the co-chair of the gala along with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. This will mark her return to the event after a hiatus of five years. In a recent interview, the ‘Dune’ actor opened up about her grand return.
Zendaya recently appeared on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ where she talked about the Met Gala. She talked about how the event is exciting yet nerve-wracking. She said, “Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years. So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”
The actor also talked about how her stylist, Law Roach, understands her style as they have been working together since she was 14. She continued, “It's fun in the sense that I like to look at fashion as creativity. Even in press tours, it's a way to continue the creativity from the film…I like to just create characters because ultimately sometimes, doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward and I'm more of a shy, introverted person, so I get to create these characters. 'I'm this woman today who wears a green suit.' You get to embody this character for a day and clothes can do that for you.”
Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in 2015. Since then, she has stunned her fans. The theme for this year's Met Gala is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’ This theme is aligned with the exhibit which will showcase around 250 items, including 15 notable pieces like an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown. The gala has been scheduled for May 6 this year.