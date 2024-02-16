What Does Met Gala Theme 2024 "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" Mean?

Vogue unveiled new details into the theme of the 2024 Met Gala, the highly anticipated fashion event hosted annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May. This gala attracts A-list celebrities from various entertainment sectors.

Titled "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," the forthcoming Costume Institute exhibition will showcase around 250 artifacts, including 15 notable items such as an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown. These pieces represent over 400 years of history.