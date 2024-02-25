Met Gala 2024: Dress Code, Theme, Co-Chairs, Date & Everything You Need To Know

The highly anticipated fashion event of the year is just around the corner!
Vogue revealed thrilling updates on February 15 regarding the 2024 Met Gala, including the announcement of the four individuals selected to serve as co-chairs for the event.
Every year, the extravagant affair takes place in New York City, serving as a fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, officially known as The Anna Wintour Costume Center. This title honors Vogue's editor-in-chief, who has been a key member of the gala's organizing committee since 1995.
Every year, the event unites a constellation of prominent figures from the realms of music, film, television, and fashion, and the upcoming event promises to be equally packed with stars.
From the chosen theme to the anticipated guest list, here's your comprehensive guide to the 2024 Met Gala.
When is the 2024 Met Gala?
The 2024 Met Gala is scheduled for May 6th, following the tradition of being held on the first Monday in May each year. The prestigious event will be hosted at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
What is the 2024 Met Gala theme?
The theme for the 2024 Met Gala was unveiled in November 2023 as "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The upcoming Costume Institute exhibit, which will showcase around 250 items, including notable pieces like an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown, spanning over 400 years of fashion history.
Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, described the exhibition as structured around three primary "zones" representing Land, Sea, and Sky, paying homage to the natural world. “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” he said.
What pieces will be on display at the 2024 Met Gala?
The exhibition will showcase a diverse array of pieces, ranging from a 17th-century English Elizabethan-era bodice to contemporary works by prominent figures in today's fashion scene such as Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Connor Ives. Additionally, it will include designs by iconic names in fashion history like Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Hubert de Givenchy.
One of the notable pieces set to be displayed is a butterfly dress from Sarah Burton’s spring 2011 collection, previously worn by Elizabeth Banks’ character Effie Trinket in Catching Fire, a detail that keen-eyed Hunger Games fans were quick to point out. Another highlight will be Christian Dior’s 1949 Junon ball gown, famously reimagined by Natalie Portman during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film May December.
What is the 2024 Met Gala dress code?
In February 2024, Vogue revealed that the dress code for the 2024 Met Gala would be "The Garden of Time," drawing inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name. The story portrays a count and countess residing in a "utopia of leisure, art, and beauty," but facing a looming threat from outside their villa. To confront the danger, the count “must pluck a time-reversing flower from his garden until there are none left.”
Interpreting Ballard’s narrative, Vogue suggests that the dress code reflects the concept of "fleeting beauty." Attendees are expected to embrace themes such as melancholic florals or attire related to music and time. Additionally, many may choose to showcase timeless archival pieces, reminiscent of iconic ensembles like Kim Kardashian's controversial Marilyn Monroe gown from 2022.
Advertisement
Who are the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs?
The 2024 Met Gala will feature Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth as co-chairs. This will be Hemsworth's first time as a co-chair, while Bad Bunny will be returning for his third time.
Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya are esteemed veterans of the Met Gala. Lopez will attend for the 13th time, while Zendaya will grace the event for the sixth time. Zendaya has earned a reputation as a standout on the red carpet, showcasing memorable looks such as her Joan of Arc chain-mail dress in 2018 and her Cinderella-inspired ensemble in 2019.
Who is on the Met Gala 2024 guest list?
The Met Gala guest list remains a closely guarded secret until the event unfolds, leaving us all eagerly anticipating the star-studded arrivals on the red carpet. While specifics are kept under wraps, it's customary to see prominent figures like the Kardashians and Jenners, renowned red carpet host Emma Chamberlain, and fashion icon Rihanna grace the event with their presence.
It's also anticipated that the co-chairs will be accompanied by their respective partners, including Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland, Lopez's husband Ben Affleck, Bad Bunny's girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, and Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky.
Given the presence of TikTok's CEO as an honorary chair, it's likely that this year's event will see an influx of TikTok influencers, potentially including Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, and others.
How to watch the 2024 Met Gala?
To watch the 2024 Met Gala, viewers can tune into Vogue's official red carpet live stream. This stream typically offers real-time coverage of celebrities arriving on the iconic red-carpeted steps, accompanied by engaging interviews with the stars. In years past, the live stream begins at 6 p.m. E.T. and is accessible across all of Vogue's digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.