The 'RiLisa' crossover finally happened! BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rihanna posed for a photo together at the Gala Des Pieces Jaunes in Paris, France.
BLACKPINK's Lisa And Rihanna Pose For An Epic Photo Together; Fans Deem It 'Picture Of The Year'
The BLACKPINK rapper fulfilled her own and her fans' wishes by sharing a photo with her idol. Rihanna's influence on Lisa's musical journey has been no secret from her fans, making this iconic meeting between a significant moment for her. Upon witnessing both music sensations in the same place, of course, fans were eagerly anticipating a moment where they could come together, and their wish was finally granted.
The Thai rapper-dancer took to her social media handle on Monday to post a bunch of photos from the event's behind-the-scenes. In the third slide is an all-smiles, stunning picture where Lisa gracefully placed her arm around Rihanna's waist. The K-pop star donned a white and ivory ensemble, while the R&B sensation made a bold fashion statement in black and gold.
The photo became viral the moment it landed on Instagram and stirred up the internet. BLINKs worldwide praised Lisa and said, "You made it!" A fan also said, "Omgg with Rihanna?!!" One more said, "let’s quickly remind ourselves that THEE rihanna just witnessed LISA’s legendary performance. i’m just not ok." "BLINKS THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! We got a PICTURE of the YEAR! Lili and Riri in one frame," said another.
Old interviews of Lisa calling the 'Diamonds' crooner her "mother" also resurfaced, which led fans to comment, "call that a mother convention!"
The photo comes hours after the 'LALISA' crooner delivered a captivating performance alongside Stray Kids. The star-studded event, attended by celebrities like Maroon 5, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna, garnered more excitement. Fans were also happy to see RiRi enjoying Lisa's performance.