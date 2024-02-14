Beyoncé Stuns At New York Fashion Week In Gaurav Gupta's Couture

Beyoncé, hailed as both a music and fashion icon, mesmerized audiences worldwide with her radiant and stunning appearance at New York Fashion Week. She graced the event in an exquisite attire designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, capturing the spotlight as she showcased a piece from Gupta's newest collection, 'Aarohanam,' which premiered at the Spring Summer 2024 Paris Couture Week. Beyoncé's ability to elevate any attire to haute couture status is undeniable. It's precisely why her presence in the front row of New York Fashion Week demands nothing less than gorgeous couture.