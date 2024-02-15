Thom Browne Closes NYFW With Tribute To Edgar Allan Poe: A Hauntingly Beautiful Fusion of Fashion and Literature

While fashion often revisits past trends in a cyclical manner, couture rarely delves into the 19th century for inspiration. The runway was predominantly adorned with square necklines, cinched waists, and subtle nods to Empire-style garments.

The influence of Poe permeated every aspect of the presentation. In the first ensemble, a striking black headpiece created the illusion of a raven resting atop the model's head. Following that, black birds adorned a white coat, concealing a black jacket and skirt beneath.