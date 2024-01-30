Twitter/X Restores Search Function For Taylor Swift After Temporary Suspension Amidst AI-Generated Explicit Content Controversy

During the past week, several dozen AI-generated images of Swift, some of which were sexually explicit or depicted violence against the pop star, were extensively shared by numerous accounts last week. Some of these images garnered over 45 million views and received hundreds of thousands of likes. This widespread sharing of explicit content led to the trending of the phrase "Taylor Swift AI" on the platform during that time. In response, the singer's devoted fan base, known as "Swifties," made efforts to combat the dissemination of these images by mass reporting many of them and sharing more positive images of Swift along with the hashtag #ProtectTaylorSwift.