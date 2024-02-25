Zendaya Did THIS And Left All Her Korean Fans In Utter Shock

Zendaya is known to always spring surprises for her fans. She is loved by her fans for being spontaneous and living life without any compromises. Now that she was in Korea for the promotions of her latest flick ‘Dune: Chapter 2’, she left all her Korean fans in shock by buying a certain thing which even Koreans didn’t seem to have known about.
Any guesses what the thing is?
Well, Zendaya recently visited the Ancci Brush House. Wondering what it is? Well, it’s a small store selling makeup brushes. It is situated in Hongdae, Seoul. The actress got clicked with a couple of staffers who were present at the time in the store. Check out the pictures right here:
One of the photos shared had the caption, “Guys. Ancci Brush House was blessed yesterday (sic).” The other photo was captioned, “She gladly posed for a selfie with us when we asked (sic).”
There were really not many people in the store at the time, and therefore, there was no question of creating a commotion with her presence. What has left all Korean fans of Zendaya in shock is that this store or this beauty brand isn’t something that they all knew to have such high class following.
The brand is known more popularly as Seohyun Station Brush. It is from this subway station itself that the CEO used to sell the brushes, that too in a small kiosk. Among Korean fans this cosmetic brand is something that they all consider as a hidden gem. However, no one expected a star of the stature of Zendaya to not just know about the product, but also to go herself and make a purchase at their store when she was in town to promote one of the biggest releases of her film career.
Did you know about the brand? Share your thoughts with us.