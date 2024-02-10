Edward Enninful's Final British Vogue Cover Celebrates Diversity And Sisterhood With 40 Iconic Women

In British Vogue's last edition under Edward Enninful, the departing editor-in-chief chose to feature not just one icon on the cover, but a total of 40 of them.
The most recent issue of British Vogue features 40 iconic women on its cover, with legendary supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista among the powerful band.
It showcases a diverse array of Hollywood icons, pop stars, supermodels and fashion favorites with whom he has collaborated, such as Gigi Hadid, Salma Hayek, Miley Cyrus, Simone Ashley, Irina Shayk, Jane Fonda, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, and Serena Williams.
Captured in Manhattan by Steven Meisel for the cover, and by Ned Rogers for the inside pages, the 40 women traveled from various global hubs including London, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, and beyond to contribute to this landmark issue, as noted by Enninful in his final editor's letter.
“When it came to my last issue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women. Of course! Women have shaped British Vogue for close to 108 years now, and have certainly informed every moment of my six-and-a-half-year tenure here, to say nothing of leading and guiding me through my entire life,” Enninful wrote.
“It was clear to all of us on the team that no one woman could or should encapsulate these past few years for the magazine,” he added. “What we needed was a group, to lean into the power of the collective to bring to life what I hope has been a daring, disruptive and evolutionary period in Vogue’s history.”
"To get one of these women on a cover takes months," Miley Cyrus said of the big undertaking. "To get 40? Unheard of."
Salma Hayek added: "This shoot, it's a statement of sisterhood."
"Mother and daughter Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford carpooled," Enninful noted in the magazine.
"Ditto Salma Hayek Pinault and Linda Evangelista, given Salma stayed at Linda's house the night before."
"Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus squeaked in by the skin of their popstar schedules."
"And everyone made sure things ran smoothly so Gigi Hadid could make it home on time to her toddler."
Enninful, originally from Ghana, unexpectedly resigned in June after more than six years in the role. Enninful's sudden departure reverberated throughout the fashion world, marking the end of a career that had significantly influenced the industry. From his roles at i-D, W, and American Vogue, he made a profound impact, particularly with his emphasis on diversity during his tenure at British Vogue. Many viewed his leadership as a much-needed revitalization for the esteemed publication.
Enninful made history as the first male and first Black editor-in-chief at the publication. His inaugural issue in December 2017 featured model Adwoa Aboah, who returned for his final issue.
Enninful played a pivotal role in the magazine's cultural evolution, notably featuring Laverne Cox as the first transgender woman on the cover of British Vogue in September 2019 and doing a size-inclusive issue in April, showcasing plus-size models like Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee, all of whom are featured on the 40-person cover.
Under his guidance, British Vogue achieved several other historic milestones. In 2020, Enninful made headlines by hiring Black photographers Misan Harriman and Kennedi Carter to capture cover stories. Additionally, the May 2023 issue featured a groundbreaking series of five covers showcasing disabled activists, models, and creatives, further highlighting his commitment to inclusivity and representation.
Enninful challenged the fashion industry's ageist conventions by dedicating a 2019 issue to women over 50, featuring Jane Fonda on the cover. He continued to defy norms by featuring older women on covers, including 82-year-old Miriam Margolyes posing nude for last year's Pride Month issue, and the then-85-year-old Dame Judi Dench.
In his final issue, Enninful included 55-year-old Christy Turlington among the 40 cover stars. Turlington commented on the evolving acceptance, stating, “We are getting better at celebrating women of all ages.”
In 2022, speculation swirled that Enninful was poised to assume the leadership position at American Vogue. However, he dismissed these rumors during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, stating that he “didn’t want” Anna Wintour's role and indicating that her departure was not imminent.
Instead, Enninful will transition into an advisory role at Condé Nast, Vogue's publisher. This move, as he had previously mentioned, grants him “the freedom to take on broader creative projects.”
Chioma Nnadi, formerly the digital editor at American Vogue, is set to assume the position of editor-in-chief at British Vogue, marking her as the first Black woman to hold this position. Enninful has previously praised Nnadi as “a brilliant and unique talent with real vision, who will take the publication to ever greater heights.”
In his closing editor's letter, Enninful emphasized his commitment "to keep championing the incredible array of voices in fashion and media, and ensure we keep the energy explosion of the last few years going.”
“We always say it, because it always needs to be said: There is a great deal yet to be done,” he added.
Who all are on Edward Enninful's Final British Vogue Cover, March 2024 Issue?
Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Simone Ashley, Victoria Beckham, Selma Blair, Naomi Campbell, Vittoria Ceretti, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Laverne Cox, Cindy Crawford, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Debose, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Cynthia Erivo, Linda Evangelista, Jane Fonda, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Salma Hayek, Iman, Maya Jama, Jameela Jamil, Karlie Kloss, Precious Lee, Dua Lipa, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Rina Sawayama, Irina Shayk, Anya Taylor-Joy, Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Serena Williams, Oprah, and Anok Yai collectively comprise the full 40-person lineup for Enninful's final British Vogue cover.
Inside the issue, available on newsstands starting February 13th, the women gather for smaller black-and-white group photographs captured by Ned Rogers.