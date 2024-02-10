Edward Enninful's Final British Vogue Cover Celebrates Diversity And Sisterhood With 40 Iconic Women

Captured in Manhattan by Steven Meisel for the cover, and by Ned Rogers for the inside pages, the 40 women traveled from various global hubs including London, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, and beyond to contribute to this landmark issue, as noted by Enninful in his final editor's letter.

“When it came to my last issue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women. Of course! Women have shaped British Vogue for close to 108 years now, and have certainly informed every moment of my six-and-a-half-year tenure here, to say nothing of leading and guiding me through my entire life,” Enninful wrote.