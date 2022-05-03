Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' Dress

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, Kim Kardashian, stole a page from history this year at the Met Gala. Jean-Louis created Marilyn Monroe's legendary 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' costume, which she wore. Her hair was coiffed in a platinum blonde colour to match.

Regarding the aforementioned classic attire, on US President John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday in 1962, actress Marilyn Monroe wore the same gown that quickly became the talk of the town, according to a report by NDTV Movies. Her rendition of 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' at the ceremony became famous, as did her dress.

Kardashian posted a photo of her outfit with the caption, "Met Gala - In America: An Anthology of Fashion. I am extremely pleased to be wearing the classic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It's a gorgeous skintight gown by costumier Jean Louis, embellished with almost 6,000 hand-sewn crystals. Thank you very much, Ripley's Believe It or Not! for allowing me to wear this powerful piece of fashion history for the first time since Marilyn Monroe wore it. I will be eternally grateful for this opportunity."

Kardashian was accompanied to the Met Gala by her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kardashian rose to fame after appearing on the television reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', 'Disaster Movie', 'Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor', 'Deep In The Valley', and 'Ocean's 8' have all featured the socialite. She also appeared on the dancing reality show 'Dancing With The Stars' as a celebrity participant.