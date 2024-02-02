What Is The TikTok 'Leggings Legs' Trend And Why Was It Banned? Explaining The "Problematic" Aspects

What are "legging legs"?

The term "legging legs" has gained popularity on TiktTok as a way to describe the perceived "perfect" or "ideal" leg size and shape for wearing leggings.

"The new trend 'legging legs' is problematic as it suggests that only certain body types are able to wear a piece of clothing — an idea that promotes the appearance ideal we have all been exposed to and whose internalization may put people at risk to develop an eating disorder," Altunkara says.