Julia Roberts And Kylie Jenner Flaunt Bow-Adorned Heels At Jacquemus Show

Both Roberts and Jenner approached the bow trend with a distinctive flair that echoed their personal aesthetics.

Navya Sharma
January 30, 2024

The allure of everything coquette continues to captivate the fashion world, with Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner making a stylish statement at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show in Saint-Paul-de-Vence.

Drawing inspiration from the recent showcase by Chloë Sevigny, who gave the trend a modern twist, both Roberts and Jenner approached the bow trend with a distinctive flair that echoed their aesthetics.

Roberts, known for her timeless elegance, arrived at the show donning a longline overcoat, perfectly complemented by sheer tights. The ensemble, predominantly monochrome, featured an olive green top handle bag for a pop of color. However, it was the sling-back stilettos that stole the spotlight, with a single ribbon delicately adorning the base—a subtle yet impactful nod to the prevailing bow trend.

While bows have been omnipresent on runways and in celebrity wardrobes, Roberts opted for a quieter version, with a single bow gracing the toe box of her heels.

A refined take on the trend, it spoke volumes about Roberts' preference for understated elegance. Inside the venue, seated beside musician Jack Harlow, the actress elevated her look with round-framed sunglasses that accentuated her signature brunette bangs.

In contrast, Kylie Jenner, no stranger to making bold fashion statements, showcased an entirely red ensemble at the Jacquemus show. Jenner's edgier look featured a teensy mini dress with a captivating slit detail and a sheer bodice.

The reality star, who frequented the front rows at Jean Paul Gaultier and Maison Margiela during the last couture week, paired her outfit with a patent mini bag and the same slingback shoes worn by Roberts in a vibrant cherry red.

As seen with Roberts, Jenner, and Sevigny in the past week, bows are taking on a new dimension in 2024. The trend, usually associated with elaborate and over-the-top designs, is now embracing a mantra of "less is more."

These subtle interpretations by fashion icons suggest that simplicity and refinement are set to define the bow trend this year, steering away from the more ostentatious confections of the past.

