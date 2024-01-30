Julia Roberts And Kylie Jenner Flaunt Bow-Adorned Heels At Jacquemus Show

The allure of everything coquette continues to captivate the fashion world, with Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner making a stylish statement at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show in Saint-Paul-de-Vence.

Drawing inspiration from the recent showcase by Chloë Sevigny, who gave the trend a modern twist, both Roberts and Jenner approached the bow trend with a distinctive flair that echoed their aesthetics.

Roberts, known for her timeless elegance, arrived at the show donning a longline overcoat, perfectly complemented by sheer tights. The ensemble, predominantly monochrome, featured an olive green top handle bag for a pop of color. However, it was the sling-back stilettos that stole the spotlight, with a single ribbon delicately adorning the base—a subtle yet impactful nod to the prevailing bow trend.

While bows have been omnipresent on runways and in celebrity wardrobes, Roberts opted for a quieter version, with a single bow gracing the toe box of her heels.

A refined take on the trend, it spoke volumes about Roberts' preference for understated elegance. Inside the venue, seated beside musician Jack Harlow, the actress elevated her look with round-framed sunglasses that accentuated her signature brunette bangs.