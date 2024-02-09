Polar Bear Sleeping On 'Ice Bed' Wins Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2023

The winner of one of the most esteemed wildlife photography awards has been revealed, and the winning photograph is equal parts captivating and adorable. Nima Sarikhani has been awarded the Wildlife Photographer of the Year for her mesmerizing portrayal of a polar bear peacefully sleeping on sea ice.

Nima Sarikhani, a remarkably talented British amateur photographer, is celebrated for his skill in capturing stunning and captivating photographs that captivate and enchant viewers.