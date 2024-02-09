Polar Bear Sleeping On 'Ice Bed' Wins Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2023

The winner of one of the most esteemed wildlife photography awards has been revealed, and the winning photograph is equal parts captivating and adorable. Nima Sarikhani has been awarded the Wildlife Photographer of the Year for her mesmerizing portrayal of a polar bear peacefully sleeping on sea ice.
Nima Sarikhani, a remarkably talented British amateur photographer, is celebrated for his skill in capturing stunning and captivating photographs that captivate and enchant viewers.
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is curated and presented by the Natural History Museum in London.
The photograph, titled "Ice Bed," was taken in Norway's Svalbard archipelago, as mentioned in the desciption by the museum. As per a news release, Sarikhani spent three days on an exploration vessel in the region searching for polar bears but faced challenges due to "thick fog", hindering her efforts to spot them.
Advertisement
But then, as the ship encountered a patch of sea ice, the photographer finally spotted two polar bears.
Those aboard the vessel followed the bears for eight hours, and just before midnight, the moment that captured hearts of people worldwide came to be.
"Under the light of the midnight sun, the bear used its powerful arms to claw out a bed on a small iceberg before drifting off to sleep," the press release from the museum says.
Advertisement
In the press release, Sarikhani expressed gratitude for being awarded the People's Choice prize, among nearly 50,000 submissions from 95 countries. The organizers reported a record-breaking participation of over 75,000 individuals who voted in the competition.
The photograph will be showcased at the museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit until June 30th.
Advertisement
"This photograph has stirred strong emotions in man of those have seen it," he said. "Whilst climate change is the biggest challenge we face, I hope that this photograph also inspires hope. There is still time to fix the mess we have caused."
Douglas Gurr, the director of the Natural History Museum, said the "breathtaking and poignant image allows us to see the beauty and fragility of our planet."
Advertisement
"His thought-provoking image is a stark reminder of the integral bond between an animal and its habitat," Gurr said, "and serves as a visual representation of the detrimental impacts of climate warming and habitat loss."
According to scientist Thea Bechshoft from Polar Bears International, polar bears are recognized for creating sleeping spots for themselves, often termed "day beds." Bechshoft also noted that polar bears are inclined to take short naps lasting one to two hours, "especially after a good meal."
Along with the winner, four other highly commended finalists were recognized. All five photographs will be on display at the Natural History Museum in London until June 30th.