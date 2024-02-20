NYC Gucci Store Robbed Off Goods Worth $50,000 At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight

A group armed with guns executed a bold robbery at a Gucci store in Lower Manhattan during daylight hours on Monday, prompting the high-end establishment to shut down for the rest of the day.

The trio of criminals remains at large after fleeing the scene in a speeding vehicle following the armed robbery at the retailer located on West 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District around 12:10 p.m., as reported by the police.