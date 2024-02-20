NYC Gucci Store Robbed Off Goods Worth $50,000 At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight

A group armed with guns executed a bold robbery at a Gucci store in Lower Manhattan during daylight hours on Monday, prompting the high-end establishment to shut down for the rest of the day.
The trio of criminals remains at large after fleeing the scene in a speeding vehicle following the armed robbery at the retailer located on West 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District around 12:10 p.m., as reported by the police.
According to the police, two men and one woman entered the shop, showed a gun, and instructed the employees to lie on the ground while they seized merchandise from the shelves.
The crime was executed swiftly, lasting only a few minutes, and the perpetrators made away with approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise.
Afterward, they leaped into a Honda CRV and fled off, heading westbound on 14th Street.
Following the robbery, which unsettled many in the neighborhood, including both shoppers and retail workers, the store decided to shut its doors for the remainder of the day. Concerns were raised about the increasing level of crime in the five boroughs.
The robbery prompted nearby shops to heighten their security measures, taking measures such as locking its doors and admitting customers only upon request according to US media.
"The use of a gun is particularly disturbing," stated Meatpacking District resident Eli Klein, as quoted by CBS.
Brianne Bailey, who claimed to have worked in retail for 15 years, told the NY Post that "the theft in the industry is worse than it’s ever been.”
“We already have trouble struggling to retain good talent in retail and now things like this are going to make it even harder,” she said. “It’s just sad.
“It’s like this is the world we live in, and people have guns and this is what they do,” she added.
Shopper Amy Jo Aikele described the robbery as disappointing.
“I don’t know if I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m concerned,’ because it’s New York and this stuff happens all the time,” Aikele said to the Post. “It just feels like another day.
“I feel bad for the workers,” she added. “People don’t make like a ton of money that are working at these stores, and now to deal with this? They’re just trying to make money and do their job, and I don’t think anyone should have to be afraid to go in to work.”
Just last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to combat the surge in retail theft, citing a more than 50% increase in larceny offenses in the city from 2017 to 2023. Her proposed measures include better-coordinated law enforcement responses and harsher penalties for assaults on retail workers.
"It's got to stop. We have to protect them. We have to protect these workers and send a message that there are consequences when you touch one of these individuals who's exposed, who's out there providing a service, for gosh sakes," Hochul said.
"Where is this kind of new mentality coming from? But still, any New Yorker can agree with me. It's something we haven't seen in a while, or at least this intensity," said Connor O'Leary of Breitling Boutique, a high-end watch store a few storefronts away from Gucci.
According to police, the suspects made off with luggage and other items.
In response to inquiries about retail theft in the Meatpacking District, police reported to CBS that year-to-date, robberies in the 6th Precinct have decreased by more than 38%. By this time last year, there had been 21 incidents, whereas this year, there have been 13.
Overall crime in the precinct has also decreased by over 29%, according to police statistics.
Anyone with information regarding Monday's robbery is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website or through direct message on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.