‘Euphoria’ actor Sydney Sweeney is always making headlines. The actor turns heads with her impeccable sartorial choices. This time she is the news after she called out an Instagram influencer who claimed to be her dietician.
A food influencer took to her Instagram and shared a reel where she claimed to be Sydney Sweeney’s dietician. The influencer posted the reel with the caption, “I was Sydney Sweeney’s dietician for five years, this is how I helped her get her dream role with five easy food swaps.” The account posted the reel on February 19. As the reel went viral, it caught Sweeney’s eye.
The actor took to the comment section of the reel and called out the influencer. She said, “I don’t know you and Kraft mac and cheese is for life.” Her comment fetched over 6K likes. After the actor’s comment, the influencer deleted the video and also their account.
But fans were quick enough to take screenshots and share them on social media. Take a look at Sweeney’s comment here.
Reacting to this incident, fans have been praising the actor for her actions. One fan wrote, “that’s so embarrassing, why would you so boldly lie about something so publicly.” A second fan said, “it’s funny cause people used to get away with this but celebs are online way too much now for it to work.” A third fan commented, “this is so strange. why would you lie about that like she's not on the internet and can't see it.”
The actor was last seen in ‘Madame Web’ alongside Dakota Johnson where she played the role of Julia Cornwall.