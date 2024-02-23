"It was a dress that other people had worn already. My stylist was like, 'Please don't wear it. Somebody else has worn it.' I was like, 'Well, you bought it, and it looks the best, so I'm going to wear it.' And so I did. And it caused quite a stir," said Lopez, on 17 of her biggest fashion moments during an interview with Vogue.

"I think it's always been a collaboration with all the stylists that I've worked with. I worked with Andrea Lieberman for many years, and then I worked with Rob (Zangardi) and Mariel (Haenn) up until the present, and it's always been a collaboration."