'Real Simple': Rihanna Teases Fans With Details Of Her 2024 Met Gala Look

Rihanna, the renowned singer and fashion icon, has revealed her plans for the upcoming 2024 Met Gala, opting for a more understated look compared to her previous extravagant ensembles.
During an interview with Extra at the launch of her new Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation in Los Angeles on April 26, the 36-year-old singer shared her intentions to keep it "real simple" for this year's highly anticipated fashion event.
"I'm actually keeping it real simple this year... It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do," Rihanna disclosed.
While she hinted at the simplicity of her attire, Rihanna divulged that she has already selected two gowns for the occasion, describing them as "Very simple-ish... compared to everything I have done."
"I am showing up for dinner," she tantalizingly teased, leaving fans eager to witness her minimalist yet undoubtedly chic look.
The Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, holds immense significance in the fashion world. This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," promises a captivating showcase of historical attire spanning centuries.
Following the theme's announcement in November 2023, Vogue revealed in February 2024 that the dress code for the gala would be "The Garden of Time," drawing inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s renowned 1962 short story.
With a star-studded lineup of co-chairs including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, anticipation for the 2024 Met Gala is at an all-time high. While it marks Hemsworth's inaugural attendance, it will be Bad Bunny's third appearance, alongside seasoned pros Lopez and Zendaya.
Met Gala will take place on May 6 in New York City.