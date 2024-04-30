United States

Most Memorable Met Gala Moments Through The Years

The Met Gala, set for May 6th, promises to kick off with a bang, featuring co-chairs such as Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez. As anticipation mounts, let's take a quick look back at some iconic moments from past Galas, including Rihanna's stunning 2015 ensemble and Kendall Jenner's daring 2021 gown.

Anna Wintour, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner and Princess Diana ( L to R )
As the fashion world eagerly counts down the days to the prestigious Met Gala, anticipation is reaching fever pitch. With less than few days remaining until the star-studded event on Monday, May 6, all eyes are on what promises to be the most major red carpet extravaganza of the year.

The Met Gala not only serves as a glamorous soirée but also marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. This year, the exhibit is titled "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," promising a mesmerizing exploration of historical and contemporary fashion narratives.

Want to know more about the theme? Check here.

Adding to the excitement are the evening's co-chairs: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and the iconic Anna Wintour. With such influential figures at the helm, expectations for show-stopping looks are sky-high.

While we eagerly await the unveiling of this year's couture creations, now is the perfect moment to indulge in a nostalgic journey through past Met Gala fashion moments that have left us awe-inspired.

From the unforgettable sight of Bianca Jagger in a sleek black corseted ball gown to Beyoncé's sheer showstopper, the Met Gala has consistently delivered iconic fashion moments that have captivated the world.

Year after year, celebrities have graced the Met Gala red carpet in ensembles that have pushed the boundaries of creativity and style. Let's take a closer look at some of the most unforgettable Met Gala looks of all time:

Met Gala Event - Getty Images
Met Gala 2024: Dress Code, Theme, Co-Chairs, Date & Everything You Need To Know

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Cher, 1985

Cher made a dazzling appearance at the 1985 Met Gala, accompanied by designer Bob Mackie.

Cher
Cher Photo: Getty Images
Embracing the theme of "Costumes of Royal India," Cher turned heads in a sheer bodysuit paired with a low-waist skirt, showcasing her signature bold style.


Kate Moss, 1995

In 1995, Kate Moss graced the Met Gala in a striking lemon-coloured backless gown, designed by none other than Calvin Klein.

Kate Moss
Kate Moss Photo: Getty Images
Captured alongside Klein himself and the radiant Christy Turlington, Moss epitomized haute couture elegance on the prestigious red carpet.

Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna raised the bar with a show-stopping ensemble that left an indelible mark on Met Gala history.

Rihanna
Rihanna Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner, 2021

Kendall stunned in a super sheer Givenchy gown adorned with exquisite embellishments, solidifying her status as a fashion trailblazer.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Photo: Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, 2008

The power couple exuded elegance and sophistication, setting relationship goals with Victoria's daring ensemble and David's timeless attire.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Photo: Getty Images
Dua Lipa, 2023

Dua wowed in a vintage Chanel Bridal gown, seamlessly blending classic elegance with contemporary flair.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Photo: Getty Images
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley, 1997

Elizabeth commanded attention in a violet dress with a thigh-high slit and heart-shaped neckline, while Hugh played the perfect supporting role.

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley Photo: Getty Images
Diana, Princess of Wales, 1996

During the glamorous era of the 1990s, the Met Gala welcomed not only celebrities but also esteemed personalities. Among them was Diana, Princess of Wales, who attended the 1996 gala adorned in a navy lace-trimmed Dior dress, complemented by regal jewels.

Diana
Diana Photo: Getty Images
Her presence added an extra touch of royalty to the prestigious event, showcasing the intersection of fashion and nobility on the red carpet.

Anna Wintour, 1989

As Vogue's Editor-in-Chief and long-time chair of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour epitomized chic sophistication at the event themed 'The Age of Napoleon: Costume From Revolution To Empire.'

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour Photo: Getty Images
Blake Lively, 2022

Despite the absence of some major stars, Blake stole the spotlight with her epic Atelier Versace outfit transformation, ensuring there was no shortage of drama.

Blake Lively
Blake Lively Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner, 2019

Kendall dazzled in a flame-like Versace gown adorned with feathers, earning accolades from fashion critics worldwide.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Photo: Getty Images
Christy Turlington, 1992

Channelling the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn, Christy Turlington made a memorable impression at the 1992 Met Gala.

Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna, 2018

With the theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,' Rihanna delivered a divine interpretation in a Maison Margiela by John Galliano creation, perfectly aligning with the evening's theme.

Rihanna
Rihanna Photo: Getty Images
Stay tuned for all the highlights and updates as the countdown to the most glamorous night in fashion continues.

