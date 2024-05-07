MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable sense of style, managed to turn heads at the 2024 MET Gala. Breaking away from the usual gowns, Alia opted for an exquisite shimmery saree by famous designer Sabyasachi as she paid a nod to the Indian heritage. With her powerful look, Alia complemented the MET Gala 2024 dress code: 'Garden of Time', and theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. This year marked Alia's second appearance at the MET Gala after she made her debut last year in an ensemble created by Prabal Gurung.