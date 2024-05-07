Art & Entertainment

MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024: In her second appearance at the MET Gala, Alia Bhatt embraced her Indian heritage as she complemented the theme: Garden of Time.

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024
Alia Bhatt pays a nod to the Indian heritage with her MET Gala 2024 look Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable sense of style, managed to turn heads at the 2024 MET Gala. Breaking away from the usual gowns, Alia opted for an exquisite shimmery saree by famous designer Sabyasachi as she paid a nod to the Indian heritage. With her powerful look, Alia complemented the MET Gala 2024 dress code: 'Garden of Time', and theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. This year marked Alia's second appearance at the MET Gala after she made her debut last year in an ensemble created by Prabal Gurung.

Alia Bhatt attends MET Gala 2024 in New York.
Alia Bhatt attends MET Gala 2024 in New York. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Alia Bhatt opts for a Sabyasachi saree for MET Gala 2024.
Alia Bhatt opts for a Sabyasachi saree for MET Gala 2024. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
As for her look, Alia looked lovely in the Sabyasachi saree in a soft pastel green palette, and accentuated her look with Sabyasachi jewellery. Her outfit featured a massive train that graced the entire red carpet, and boasted of an intricate floral pattern, sweetheart neckline blouse with multicoloured floral theme. 

Interestingly, the hand-embroidered saree took around 1,905 man-hours to craft, and had been made by 163 skilled craftsmen. Alia's look was styled by Anita Shroff Adajania, with makeup by Puneet Saini and hair by Amit Thakur. 

Speaking at the event about her look, Alia Bhatt told Vogue, “I’m feeling great. I’m feeling very excited. Months of preparation, lots of conversations and all builds up to this one moment. It’s so surreal but it’s also very special. It’s my second time at the Met, but my first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code, ‘Garden of Time’, I felt it needed something timeless and there’s nothing timeless than a saree.”

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Alia teased her fans as she posed a stunning photo from behind, without revealing any details, and captioned it as, “Met Gala 2024.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in ‘Jigra’, which is directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar. She will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

