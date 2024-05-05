Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt To Attend The Fashion Extravaganza

Alia Bhatt had written, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. Make up was my go to beautiful glowing sheer skin but this time with wayyyyyyyy more blush to give the look all that romance, rounding it off with a smudgy defined eye with Kajal one the inside (our subtle ode to Karl’s sunglasses 🕶️) A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED🐱 (sic).”