Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt To Attend The Fashion Extravaganza

Alia Bhatt will attend the Met Gala 2024. This will be Alia’s second visit to the Met Gala. She made her debut in 2023, wearing Prabal Gurung couture. The actress was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport as she departed for New York.
Alia Bhatt is one of the few Indian celebrities to attend the Met Gala 2024. This will be her second time participating in the worldwide event. The star was photographed departing Mumbai’s international VIP airport yesterday night (May 4), on her route to New York for the Met Gala. Her fashion designer’s identity is now unknown.
Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023. The actor picked Prabal Gurung couture to match the Met’s theme of ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. After the event she got emotional and took to social media to write a long message.
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt had written, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. Make up was my go to beautiful glowing sheer skin but this time with wayyyyyyyy more blush to give the look all that romance, rounding it off with a smudgy defined eye with Kajal one the inside (our subtle ode to Karl’s sunglasses 🕶️) A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED🐱 (sic).”
Advertisement
For the unversed, the Met Gala guest list is kept under wraps until the evening before the main event. However, the Met invites around 450 guests, including designers who visit with their muses. The most recent conjecture, however, is that celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will participate on the Met Gala red carpet this year.
This year’s Met Gala is also slated to include Lauren Sanchez, Caitlin Clark, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos. Priyanka Chopra, a regular at the Met Gala, will not attend this year.