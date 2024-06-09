Fashion

Akshara Singh Shells Cool Girl Vibes In Green Shirt Dress, Sneakers & Sunglasses

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Saturday dropped pictures of herself in a green short shirt dress, giving major cool girl vibes to her massive fanbase on social media.

Akshara Singh
Akshara Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Saturday dropped pictures of herself in a green short shirt dress, giving major cool girl vibes to her massive fanbase on social media.

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame took to Instagram and shared a string of photos, in which we can see her wearing a parrot green-coloured above knee-length shirt dress. She is flaunting her bare skin, with no makeup on her face, and a hint of lip balm. The 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' diva tied her hair in a top-knot bun.

The outfit of the day was rounded by white sneakers, oval-shaped sunglasses, and small gold earrings. Akshara captioned the post, "Green obsessed today n loving it... #soulgrowth #green #pictureoftheday." On the professional front, Akshara last featured in a Punjabi music video titled 'Defender', alongside singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv. She has earlier worked in projects like 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', 'Dhadkan'.

The diva has also been part of the historical drama 'Porus', which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes. Akshara played the role of Maharani Kadika in the show. She was also a part of 'Service Wali Bahu' which aired on Zee TV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  2. J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  3. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  4. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
  5. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
Entertainment News
  1. Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'
  2. When A. R. Rahman Had To Work On A Tight Deadline Despite His Sister’s Ill Health
  3. ‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player
  4. 'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’
  5. Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Match Today: Rain Delays Start; Men In Blue To Bat First
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Set 6-3 Against Alexander Zverev In French Open Final
  4. FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats
  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bat First Against Pakistan
World News
  1. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  2. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  3. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  4. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  5. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown