Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey Poses With Kim Kardashian In 'Sister Corset,' Names Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From TTPD

Lana Del Rey made a captivating return to the Met Gala. The 38-year-old singer embraced a fairy goddess persona in a bespoke ensemble by Alexander McQueen's Seán McGirr. Adhering to the event's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," her outfit paid homage to an Alexander McQueen piece from the fall 2006 collection, according to Vogue.
In line with the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code, McGirr explained to Vogue their aim to explore the theme's "sinister aspects", including a silk and tulle corseted gown adorned with hand-stitched hammered bronze-bullion hawthorn branches.
In her Vogue interview, Del Rey was joined by Kim Kardashian, with whom she recently collaborated on a Valentine's Day campaign for SKIMS. Del Rey remarked on the similarity of their outfits, noting their "sister corset shapes," which echoed Kardashian's dramatic Margiela corset by John Galliano.
Advertisement
The interview also touched on their mutual appreciation for family. Kardashian shared her excitement about seeing her sisters at the Met.
"That makes me so happy," Del Rey replied.
"This day and age that is so rare — I have my sister at the hotel who was shooting everything with us at the hotel, my brother taking video. When our families worked together for SKIMS. I love that you're on a group chat."
"That's one thing we talked about," Kardashian continued. "Having our family close and always there no matter what has kept us super grounded."
Advertisement
On the red carpet, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lana Del Rey expressed admiration for Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Among the various tracks, some of which appear to reference Swift's conflict with Kardashian, Del Rey highlighted her current favorite, "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" This track reflects Swift's complex journey in the public eye. "It's beautiful," Del Rey remarked about Swift's album.
The two artists previously collaborated on the song "Snow on the Beach" from Swift's "Midnights" album, and have since made several memorable public appearances together. These include events like the 2024 Super Bowl and the Grammys, where Swift's album won Album of the Year and included a heartfelt acknowledgment to Del Rey.
Recently, Lana Del Rey dazzled the crowd at Coachella in Indio, California, wearing a glittery periwinkle blue dress by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a midriff cutout and pleated skirt details. During her performance, she surprised the audience by bringing out Billie Eilish for a duet of Eilish’s popular track, "Ocean Eyes."