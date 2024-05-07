United States

Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey Poses With Kim Kardashian In 'Sister Corset,' Names Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From TTPD

Lana Del Rey stunned at the Met Gala, embodying a fairy goddess in Alexander McQueen's bespoke creation. Joined by Kim Kardashian, their 'sister corset shapes' echoed the event's 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' theme.

Advertisement

Getty Images
Lana Del Rey Meets Kim Kardashian At The Met Gala 2024 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Lana Del Rey made a captivating return to the Met Gala. The 38-year-old singer embraced a fairy goddess persona in a bespoke ensemble by Alexander McQueen's Seán McGirr. Adhering to the event's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," her outfit paid homage to an Alexander McQueen piece from the fall 2006 collection, according to Vogue.

In line with the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code, McGirr explained to Vogue their aim to explore the theme's "sinister aspects", including a silk and tulle corseted gown adorned with hand-stitched hammered bronze-bullion hawthorn branches.

In her Vogue interview, Del Rey was joined by Kim Kardashian, with whom she recently collaborated on a Valentine's Day campaign for SKIMS. Del Rey remarked on the similarity of their outfits, noting their "sister corset shapes," which echoed Kardashian's dramatic Margiela corset by John Galliano.

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey Pays Tribute To Iconic 2007 Runway Look At The Met Gala - Getty Images
Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look

BY Outlook International Desk

Lana Del Rey And Kim Kardashian Pose At The Met Gala 2024
Lana Del Rey And Kim Kardashian Pose At The Met Gala 2024 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The interview also touched on their mutual appreciation for family. Kardashian shared her excitement about seeing her sisters at the Met.

"That makes me so happy," Del Rey replied.

"This day and age that is so rare — I have my sister at the hotel who was shooting everything with us at the hotel, my brother taking video. When our families worked together for SKIMS. I love that you're on a group chat."

"That's one thing we talked about," Kardashian continued. "Having our family close and always there no matter what has kept us super grounded."

Advertisement

Zendaya Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner - Getty Images
Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

On the red carpet, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lana Del Rey expressed admiration for Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Among the various tracks, some of which appear to reference Swift's conflict with Kardashian, Del Rey highlighted her current favorite, "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" This track reflects Swift's complex journey in the public eye. "It's beautiful," Del Rey remarked about Swift's album.

The two artists previously collaborated on the song "Snow on the Beach" from Swift's "Midnights" album, and have since made several memorable public appearances together. These include events like the 2024 Super Bowl and the Grammys, where Swift's album won Album of the Year and included a heartfelt acknowledgment to Del Rey.

Recently, Lana Del Rey dazzled the crowd at Coachella in Indio, California, wearing a glittery periwinkle blue dress by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a midriff cutout and pleated skirt details. During her performance, she surprised the audience by bringing out Billie Eilish for a duet of Eilish’s popular track, "Ocean Eyes."

Kendall Jenner, Storm Reid, Barry Keoghan (R to L) - null
Best Met Gala 2024 After-Party Looks You Didn't See

BY Navya Sharma

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Man Stabbed To Death Over Personal Enmity Outside Polling Booth In Dharashiv
  2. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Chinki Sinha & Naseer Ganai Speak With Srinagar's Candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
  4. Hathras Votes Today, But For One Family, Scars From The Past Are Still Fresh
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 7: Phase 3 Lok Sabha Voting, Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Look & Other Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Paras Kalnawat On Rumours Of Him Quitting 'Kundali Bhagya': Rajveer Is Here To Stay In Your Hearts
  2. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Being 'Surprised' When Agents Suggested Pay Parity For Her: Didn't Know I Had Power
  3. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: '12.12: The Day' And 'Moving' Take Home Grand Prizes, 'My Dearest' And 'Exhuma' Score Big
  4. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant Locks Horns Against Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson At Kotla
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  3. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Woes Worrying Indians Ahead Of T20 World Cup
  4. NBA Playoffs: 'Whatever We Need, Jalen Brunson Will Provide' - Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
  5. Italian Open 2024: Madrid Champion Iga Swiatek Keen To Maintain Level
World News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey Poses With Kim Kardashian In 'Sister Corset,' Names Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From TTPD
  2. Ukraine Thwarts Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy, 2 Security Officials Detained
  3. Philadelphia Closes Kensington Avenue, Takes Action To Address Homelessness Crisis
  4. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
  5. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 60% Polling In Phase 3 So Far; EC Asks X To Take Down Animated Video Posted By BJP On Muslim Quota Row
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase