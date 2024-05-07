United States

Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look

Lana Del Rey mesmerized the Met Gala in a dreamy Alexander McQueen gown that echoed the ethereal beauty of a garden nymph. Paying homage to a 2007 runway look, her ensemble flawlessly embodied the evening’s theme, “The Garden of Time.”

Getty Images
Lana Del Rey Pays Tribute To Iconic 2007 Runway Look At The Met Gala Photo: Getty Images
Lana Del Rey appeared ethereal on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Returning triumphantly to the Met Gala tonight, the singer captivated onlookers in a whimsical ensemble that evoked the essence of a garden nymph. She wore a beige gown from Alexander McQueen, designed by Sean McGirr, featuring ornate, thorny brown twigs that spiraled around her figure. A crown made of shimmering twigs adorned her head, supporting a large beige veil—or net—that cascaded over her head, shoulders, and torso.

The outfit pays homage to a classic Alexander McQueen runway look from 2007.

2007 Alexander McQueen Runway Look
2007 Alexander McQueen Runway Look Photo: Getty Images
Del Rey maintained her iconic girly goth glam, this time with a touch from celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega. Her caramel-brown hair cascaded in playful waves.

The evening's theme, “The Garden of Time,” aligns with the art museum’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Del Rey captured the essence of this theme flawlessly with her enchanting, earthy outfit.

Lana Del Rey At The Met Gala 2024
Lana Del Rey At The Met Gala 2024 Photo: Getty Images
Del Rey last attended the Met Gala in 2018, when she, alongside Jared Leto and Gucci’s then–creative director, Alessandro Michele, donned celestial outfits that perfectly captured the night's theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

Since then, Del Rey has appeared on various red carpets, including the 2024 Grammys, where she channeled goth ballerina vibes in a sheer black dress adorned with velvet flowers. The dress featured dramatically puffed sleeves and a voluminous skirt. Del Rey complemented the outfit with numerous bows: pointy black heels with bows at the front, and a large silky bow in her hair.

More recently, Del Rey, who was featured on the cover of our magazine for the December 2023/January 2024 issue, has been keeping a low profile as she puts the finishing touches on her debut country album, "Lasso," scheduled for release in September.

