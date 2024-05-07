United States

Sarah Jessica Parker Wows At 2024 Met Gala With Birdcage Dress

Sarah Jessica Parker wowed at the 2024 Met Gala in a stunning birdcage-inspired gown, paying homage to the event's theme while channelling the extravagant fashion of her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Quinn
Sarah Jessica Parker, the iconic actress celebrated for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City,' made a return to the Met Gala red carpet with an unforgettable ensemble that captivated onlookers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Having graced the Met steps since 1995, Parker, at 59 years old, is a seasoned veteran of the prestigious event. Her 12th appearance coincided with this year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and she didn't disappoint in delivering a look that merged artistry with adherence to the theme.

Parker's outfit, a creation by the acclaimed designer Richard Quinn, showcased a sculptural corset gown adorned with bejewelled floral lace, accentuating her cinched waistline. With meticulous attention to detail, she accessorized with Briony Raymond jewellery, including a stunning pearl necklace, statement earrings, and an array of rings. Completing the ensemble, she opted for bedazzled sheer tights paired with nude stilettos, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

However, no Sarah Jessica Parker ensemble is complete without a show-stopping accessory atop her head. True to form, she donned a towering headpiece by Philip Treacy, adding flair and drama to her voluminous half-up hairstyle.

Reflecting on her past Met Gala experiences, Parker's fashion journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From her inaugural appearance in a thrifted black velvet dress to her role as co-chair in 2014, she has consistently captivated audiences with her sartorial choices and dedication to embodying each year's theme.

In 2024, Parker's dress drew inspiration from Quinn’s spring collection, aligning seamlessly with the Met Gala's theme of ephemeral beauty. "His most recent collection coincidentally had pieces that, in many ways, communicated or inferred the Met theme as we understood it," Parker said to Vogue. "I had gone to the Sargent and Fashion exhibit at the Tate Britain and been inspired by a few works of art I saw there, but it was his collection that really seemed to instinctively interpret the theme."

Quinn, for his part, highlighted the conceptual underpinnings of Parker's dress, stating, "The foundational wire frame is essential to the look, and underscores the theme of ephemerality. Hand-cut lace is appliquéd over the frame, appearing to grow around it and adding a subtle floral element to the design. The crystals incorporate a level of hardness and unbreakability, glistening across the fragile lace below."

As Parker reminisced about past Met Galas, one particular memory stood out—2013, when she found herself seated on the floor of a car, determined to preserve every detail of her ensemble during the journey uptown.

BY Navya Sharma

