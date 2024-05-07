Sarah Jessica Parker Wows At 2024 Met Gala With Birdcage Dress

In 2024, Parker's dress drew inspiration from Quinn’s spring collection, aligning seamlessly with the Met Gala's theme of ephemeral beauty. "His most recent collection coincidentally had pieces that, in many ways, communicated or inferred the Met theme as we understood it," Parker said to Vogue. "I had gone to the Sargent and Fashion exhibit at the Tate Britain and been inspired by a few works of art I saw there, but it was his collection that really seemed to instinctively interpret the theme."