Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!

In the run-up to the 2024 Met Gala, Zendaya and Law Roach have showcased their prowess in accessing archival fashion for the star's consecutive press tours. While promoting Dune: Part Two, they delved into the Mugler and Givenchy archives to curate cyborg-couture ensembles. Then, for Challengers, they reinvented tennis whites with vintage pieces from Vivienne Westwood and Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton, among numerous other looks.