Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!

Zendaya, serving as co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala, touched down in New York City for the annual fashion extravaganza. A full day before gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside her stylist Law Roach, the renowned star is already showcasing a deep understanding of this year's theme, surpassing all other guests.
On the evening of Sunday, May 5, Zendaya made a stunning entrance at the Met Gala's co-chair dinner in an ensemble perfectly aligned with the "Garden of Time" dress code. Her attire, sourced from John Galliano's Fall 1998 collection, is a vintage gem adorned with delicate pink flower embellishments.
Zendaya's midi-length gown boasted a sheer overlay adorned with a pink bow and floral accents at the neckline, complemented by a woven floral pattern adorning the skirt. Completing the ensemble were her beloved white pumps, likely the same Louboutins seen frequently during the Challengers press tour. Her beauty look echoed the onset of spring, featuring a vibrant pink lip and flushed cheeks.
An outfit unseen for decades proves to be an ideal choice for the first of two events celebrating this year's Costume Institute exhibit. Dubbed "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," the Metropolitan Museum's collection will showcase archival fashion spanning over 400 years of style evolution.
Law Roach obtained the garment from Aralda Vintage, a renowned Los Angeles-based boutique frequented by numerous A-list stylists seeking rare ensembles for their clientele. Roach expressed his satisfaction with the choice on an Instagram Story, declaring, "Aralda Vintage for the win again."
In the run-up to the 2024 Met Gala, Zendaya and Law Roach have showcased their prowess in accessing archival fashion for the star's consecutive press tours. While promoting Dune: Part Two, they delved into the Mugler and Givenchy archives to curate cyborg-couture ensembles. Then, for Challengers, they reinvented tennis whites with vintage pieces from Vivienne Westwood and Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton, among numerous other looks.
Zendaya's jam-packed schedule has kept her away from the Met Gala steps for nearly five years. Her last appearance was in 2019, during the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibit. It was a historic moment as she and Roach made Met Gala history by dressing as Cinderella and her fashion fairy godmother, clad in illuminated Tommy Hilfiger creations.
Following a five-year absence, excitement is at its peak for the co-chair's 2024 Met Gala ensemble. Whatever Zendaya chooses to wear will undoubtedly showcase a remarkable blend of swift tailoring and flawless styling.