United States

Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala ‘Glass’ 3D Dress Is Still The Ultimate Showstopper

Nina Dobrev's Met Gala 2019 look, a stunning 3D-printed "glass" minidress crafted by Zac Posen, garnered attention ahead of the 2024 event.

Advertisement

Nina Dobrev in ‘glass’ 3D dress
info_icon

As the world gears up for the 2024 Met Gala, anticipation swirls around what the stars will don on the red carpet. But amidst the buzz, one name from the past resurfaces: Nina Dobrev. The actress, known for her roles in "The Vampire Diaries" and "Degrassi: The Next Generation," stunned audiences in 2019 with a particularly memorable ensemble, igniting a recent surge in online searches.

The Met Gala, renowned for its extravagant themes and celebrity attendance, had 2019's theme centred around "Camp: Notes on Fashion." This theme encouraged attendees to embrace extravagance, theatricality, and exaggeration in their attire. Dobrev, not one to shy away from sartorial experimentation, enlisted the expertise of fashion designer Zac Posen for her show-stopping look.

Advertisement

Posen, in collaboration with GE Additive x Protolabs, employed cutting-edge 3D-printing technology to bring Dobrev's vision to life. The result? A custom-made "glass" minidress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Comprising four intricately crafted sections tailored precisely to Dobrev's measurements, the dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a voluminous skirt, and cleverly constructed faux drapery.

Nina Dobrev - null
Did You Know? Nina Dobrev From Vampire Diaries Was The Inspiration For THIS Indian TV Show

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

But the innovation didn't stop there. Posen's foray into 3D printing extended beyond Dobrev's dress, with custom creations also gracing the frames of Jourdan Dunn, Katie Holmes, Julia Garner, and Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

Dobrev's Met Gala appearance in 2019 marked a departure from her previous red-carpet choices. Reflecting on her past outings at the iconic event, Dobrev's fashion evolution becomes apparent. From a floor-length Donna Karan Atelier gown in 2012 to a punk-inspired ensemble by Monique Lhuillier in 2013, Dobrev has consistently pushed the boundaries of style.

In 2016, she radiated elegance in a Marchesa creation, bedecked in golden hues and intricate floral embroidery.

A peek at a few garments that will be on view in the exhibition. - The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Instagram
Everything About The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, The Iconic Met Gala's Host Venue

BY Navya Sharma

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Case: Delhi Court Denies Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha
  2. Day In Pics: May 06, 2024
  3. Delhi LG Recommends NIA Probe Against Kejriwal Over Alleged Funding From Pro-Khalistan Body
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 6: Bomb Threats To Ahmedabad Schools, NTA Denies NEET Paper Leak, Latest On Gaza War And More
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Dharwad’s Water Crisis: Voices from Karnataka’s Slums
Entertainment News
  1. Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma
  2. Comedian Bharti Singh Resumes Work After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Says She Is Excited To See Her Son
  3. Kangana Ranaut Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Her Quitting Bollywood After Joining Politics
  4. Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala ‘Glass’ 3D Dress Is Still The Ultimate Showstopper
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Receives A Special Handmade Portrait Of Daughter Raha From A Fan; Check Out His Reaction
Sports News
  1. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  2. Babar Azam Firmly Behind Gary Kirsten, Backs Coach To Propel Pakistan Cricket
  3. MI Vs SRH, Toss Update: Mumbai Indians Bowl First; Mayank Agarwal Returns In Playing XI
  4. Saudi Smash: Manika Batra Shocks World Number 2 Wang Manyu, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
World News
  1. Pulitzer Prize 2024 Announcement Today: War Coverage, AI Use, And Digital Expansion In Focus
  2. Indian-origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Set To Fly Into Space For A Third Time On Tuesday
  3. NYC On Alert After String Of Synagogue Bomb Threats. Were They "Swatting"?
  4. Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala ‘Glass’ 3D Dress Is Still The Ultimate Showstopper
  5. Are Cicadas Coming To Your Town? Find Out If You're In The Invasion Zone
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain