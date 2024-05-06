Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala ‘Glass’ 3D Dress Is Still The Ultimate Showstopper

As the world gears up for the 2024 Met Gala, anticipation swirls around what the stars will don on the red carpet. But amidst the buzz, one name from the past resurfaces: Nina Dobrev. The actress, known for her roles in "The Vampire Diaries" and "Degrassi: The Next Generation," stunned audiences in 2019 with a particularly memorable ensemble, igniting a recent surge in online searches.