Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala ‘Glass’ 3D Dress Is Still The Ultimate Showstopper

As the world gears up for the 2024 Met Gala, anticipation swirls around what the stars will don on the red carpet. But amidst the buzz, one name from the past resurfaces: Nina Dobrev. The actress, known for her roles in "The Vampire Diaries" and "Degrassi: The Next Generation," stunned audiences in 2019 with a particularly memorable ensemble, igniting a recent surge in online searches.
The Met Gala, renowned for its extravagant themes and celebrity attendance, had 2019's theme centred around "Camp: Notes on Fashion." This theme encouraged attendees to embrace extravagance, theatricality, and exaggeration in their attire. Dobrev, not one to shy away from sartorial experimentation, enlisted the expertise of fashion designer Zac Posen for her show-stopping look.
Advertisement
Posen, in collaboration with GE Additive x Protolabs, employed cutting-edge 3D-printing technology to bring Dobrev's vision to life. The result? A custom-made "glass" minidress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Comprising four intricately crafted sections tailored precisely to Dobrev's measurements, the dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a voluminous skirt, and cleverly constructed faux drapery.
But the innovation didn't stop there. Posen's foray into 3D printing extended beyond Dobrev's dress, with custom creations also gracing the frames of Jourdan Dunn, Katie Holmes, Julia Garner, and Deepika Padukone.
Advertisement
Dobrev's Met Gala appearance in 2019 marked a departure from her previous red-carpet choices. Reflecting on her past outings at the iconic event, Dobrev's fashion evolution becomes apparent. From a floor-length Donna Karan Atelier gown in 2012 to a punk-inspired ensemble by Monique Lhuillier in 2013, Dobrev has consistently pushed the boundaries of style.
In 2016, she radiated elegance in a Marchesa creation, bedecked in golden hues and intricate floral embroidery.