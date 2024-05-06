Blake Lively Met Gala 2022 Look Channels Statue Of Liberty: A Stunning Versace Tribute To NYC Icons

Blake Lively drew inspiration from the Statue of Liberty for her Met Gala ensemble. The actress served as a co-chair for the Met Gala back in 2022 with her husband Ryan Reynolds, making a grand entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her custom Versace gown transitioned from bronze to green, mimicking the iconic oxidation process of the renowned New York City landmark. The tulle dress featured intricate embroidery with crystals, metallic leather, and tri-tone copper foil.