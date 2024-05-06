Blake Lively Met Gala 2022 Look Channels Statue Of Liberty: A Stunning Versace Tribute To NYC Icons

Blake Lively drew inspiration from the Statue of Liberty for her Met Gala ensemble. The actress served as a co-chair for the Met Gala back in 2022 with her husband Ryan Reynolds, making a grand entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her custom Versace gown transitioned from bronze to green, mimicking the iconic oxidation process of the renowned New York City landmark. The tulle dress featured intricate embroidery with crystals, metallic leather, and tri-tone copper foil.
Reynolds opted for a timeless look, donning a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit complemented by a white bow tie.
Upon her arrival, Lively's dress had an oversized copper bow adorning the hip, gracefully extending into a dramatic train. The bow unfurled as she walked along the red carpet, unveiling the green hue beneath.
Lively shared with E! on the red carpet that the front of her dress was intricately crafted to mirror the architectural features of the Empire State Building. Additionally, she mentioned that her Lorraine Schwartz crown was chosen as an accessory to echo the iconic Statue of Liberty.
The green side of the train was adorned with embroidery depicting a celestial map inspired by the same 12 zodiac constellations found on the ceiling of Grand Central Station in New York City.
This marked Lively's return to the Met Gala since her appearance at the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" event in 2018. That year, she ascended the famous Met steps in a Versace gown that required over 600 hours of meticulous craftsmanship.