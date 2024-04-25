United States

Harvey Weinstein's 'MeToo' Era 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned By New York's Highest Court

The recent overturning of Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction by New York's highest court has reignited debates over justice, prejudice, and accountability in cases of sexual misconduct, posing challenges for both the legal system and the #MeToo movement. This decision not only revisits a landmark trial but also raises questions about the handling of evidence, judicial discretion, and the enduring impact of Weinstein's case on survivors and public discourse.