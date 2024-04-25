Arizona House Votes To Repeal 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban, Upholds 15-Week Restriction

Following two unsuccessful attempts by state House lawmakers to bring the bill to the floor last week, the vote took place. Arizona GOP candidates in closely contested races have been hurrying to dissociate themselves from a recent state Supreme Court ruling. This ruling mandates adherence to the 1864 law, which prohibits all abortions except when deemed "necessary" to save a pregnant woman's life. Additionally, the law imposes prison sentences ranging from two to five years for abortion providers.