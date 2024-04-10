What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State

On Tuesday, Arizona's highest court upheld a law from 1864 that effectively prohibits almost all abortions. The 4-2 decision has significant implications for women's healthcare and the political landscape in a crucial battleground state. While the court deemed the law "now enforceable", it has put the ruling on hold and referred the matter back to a lower court for further examination of the law's constitutionality. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Arizona Supreme Court argued that there are no existing federal or state laws preventing the enforcement of the near-total abortion ban, which had remained inactive for decades.