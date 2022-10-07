100 Days Post Roe v Wade Judgment Clinics In 15 US States Stop Abortion Services, Finds Survey

As maIn 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed the Rose v Wade judgment, 66 clinics across the United States have stopped providing abortion services. The findings have been reported in a new survey by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health nonprofit, highlighting the consequences of the June 24 decision.

"Prior to Roe being overturned, these 15 states had 79 clinics that provided abortion care," says Rachel Jones, a principal research scientist at Guttmacher. "We found that 100 days later, this was down to 13," she adds. This means no providers currently offer abortions in 14 of the 15 states.

The 15 states included in the survey are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The survey found that among 15 states that were enforcing either total abortion bans or near-total abortion bans between the decision and October 2, nearly two-thirds of clinics that once provided abortion care – 66 of 79 – had been forced to stop offering abortion services, reports CNN.

The analysis further adds that among the 66 clinics where abortion is no longer available, 40 are still offering services other than abortion, while 26 have shut down entirely.

The impacts of these closures are being felt far beyond these 15 states. States where abortions are still legal to have seen large influxes of people who are travelling to get the procedure.